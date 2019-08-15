How to Watch Packers vs Ravens Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The NFL preseason slate continues this week as the Green Bay Packers hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the second full week of exhibition action.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Packers vs Ravens online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on NBC in both Green Bay and Baltimore, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Green Bay, Baltimore & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

Fox, CBS, NBC and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Packers vs Ravens on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Green Bay, Baltimore & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ABC, Fox, NBC, CBS & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Packers vs Ravens on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fans in Green Bay, Baltimore & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Packers vs Ravens on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Packers vs Ravens on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Packers vs Ravens and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Packers vs. Ravens Preview

The NFL preseason is hitting the halfway mark for most teams and things are starting to get more serious as the season quickly approaches. Starters typically see more time in the second game of the preseason, usually maxing out their reps in the third game. Teams try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries.

Green Bay is looking to start the preseason 2-0 for the fourth consecutive year, having beat the Texans in their opener 28-26.

DeShone Kizer ran the show at quarterback for the Packers, going 8-of-13 for 102 yards and a score. Tim Boyle came in following Kizer, completing just three passes. However, two of those were for touchdowns. Green Bay star QB Aaron Rodgers didn’t see any action.

Much has been made about Rodgers’ relationship with first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. However, the QB tried to shoot down those rumors when talking to former teammate John Kuhn.

“It’s fake news, John. That’s the media cycle these days. Unfortunately the media, other than obviously yourself, there’s a lack of integrity,” he told former teammate John Kuhn.

The Ravens looked impressive in their first preseason outing, shutting out the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-0. It was the only shutout of the preseason so far.

“Listen, we’re just going out there and playing football. We’re having fun. We’re executing the defense, and it doesn’t matter who they play,” Ravens LB/DB Anthony Levine Sr. said. “Whoever they play, we play who we play, as long as the guys go out there and execute the game plan.”

Unlike most teams, the Ravens opted to play second-year QB Lamar Jackson, who showed improvement, going 4-of-6 passing the ball for 59 yards and one touchdown. He didn’t record a rush in the preseason contest, which was a rarity last season.

“I know I said it a million times last year, [but] just coming in as a rookie, it is a lot different,” Jackson said. “If you are like me, you’ve waited your whole life for this. But this year was like I already did it, so I just have to perform and come out and win.”

On the ground, it was Justice Hill leading the way for Baltimore. Newly acquired starter Mark Ingram did not take any snaps.

The NFL season officially begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 as NFC North Rivals Green Bay and Chicago face off.

The Ravens open the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8.