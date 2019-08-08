How to Watch Texans vs Packers Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The NFL preseason kicks into gear this week for the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers as they face off at Lambeau Field on Thursday. It’s the first action of the preseason for both squads.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Texans vs Packers online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

Texans vs. Packers Preview

The Texans and Packers have grown well-acquainted with each other leading up to their preseason tilt this week, practicing in joint sessions twice. One of the practices ended up in a full-scale scrap after rookie corner Lonnie Johnson Jr. delivered a jarring hit on Jace Sternberger, earning him a trip to the showers. It should make things interesting when the teams take the field for some live action.

“I thought there was no place for that,” first-year Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s an unfortunate deal, because I was pretty clear with our guys we’re not doing that stuff. I know what I saw out there, and that particular play, that’s not what we want to be about.”

Last year, the Packers finished a disappointing season 6-9-1 limping to the finish line. It was the first time that Green Bay had missed the playoffs in consecutive years in over a decade. The team parted ways with long-time head coach Mike McCarthy following a Week 13 loss to the struggling Cardinals. LaFleur, who previously held the role of offensive coordinator with the Titans, was hired in the offseason.

Houston reeled off a franchise-record nine consecutive wins last season, winning the AFC South with an 11-5 record before falling to the Colts in the Wild Card round.

Lamar Miller is established as the No. 1 back for the Texans, coming off his first Pro Bowl. However, the preseason will be important to figure out the depth behind him, with Taiwan Jones, Josh Ferguson, Buddy Howell, Damarea Crockett and Karan Higdon all battling for spots.

The Texans aren’t expected to play their starters very long and likely will be without star defensive end J.J. Watt, who tweaked a groin at practice.

The preseason kicked off last Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game, pitting the Denver Broncos against the Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos won the plodding preseason tilt 14-10, scoring a late touchdown to record the victory.

For most teams, the preseason consists of four preseason games — the Falcons and Broncos being the exception that play five. Starters mostly see limited reps in the preseason, with playing time peaking in the third game. The games are meant for teams to evaluate talent deeper down on the depth chart and dwindle their rosters to 53 players.

The exhibition games run through Aug. 29, with the kickoff to the NFL’s 100th season taking place on Thursday, Sept. 5 with NFC North rivals Green Bay and Chicago facing off.