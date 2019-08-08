How to Watch Panthers vs Bears Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The Chicago Bears will host the Carolina Panthers in preseason action at Soldier Field on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Panthers vs Bears online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on ABC in Charlotte and Fox in Chicago, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Charlotte, Chicago & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC, Fox, NBC, CBS and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Panthers vs Bears on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Chicago & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

Fox, CBS, NBC and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ABC is not available, so fans in Charlotte will want to use a different option.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Bears on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Charlotte, Chicago & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ABC, Fox, NBC, CBS & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Bears on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fans in Greensboro, Charleston & Other Select Markets: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Greensboro, NC and Charleston, SC), Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Bears on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Panthers vs Bears on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Bears and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Panthers vs Bears Preview

The Bears (12-4 last year) had arguably the stoutest defense in the NFL a season ago, surrendering the fewest points, first downs, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, net yards per passing attempt, and points per drive. The squad also led the league with 36 takeaways.

On Monday, quarterback Mitch Trubisky told reporters the team’s defense was challenging him and the rest of the offense in practice.

“They are a really smart defense,” Trubisky said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “They pick up on a lot of our calls and our routes and some of the adjustments, especially the DBs, Kyle (Fuller) and Prince (Amukamara). They’re really smart, and they know it’s coming sometimes.

“So we just have to be that much better, and that’s helped us stay on top of our game. Once they pick up on something, we have to change it so they can’t keep jumping it or staying on top of it. So that helps us evolve and get better as an offense.”

He added: “I mean, they’re tough. They create a great challenge for us every day, but you’ve got to believe that’s making us stronger and better.”

Panthers (7-9) head coach Ron Rivera announced on Tuesday that quarterback Cam Newton, the 2015 MVP, and linebacker Luke Kuechly, the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year, won’t take the field on Thursday.

Kyle Allen, who went undrafted before signing with Carolina in 2018, will get the start under center ahead of rookie Will Grier, a 2019 third-round pick.

“When he gets a little carried away, and he wants to take the deeper throws, sometimes they’re great, but sometimes they are throws that are ill-advised,” Rivera said of Allen, according to The Charlotte Observer.

“Kyle is really cool and calm; I love his poise under pressure. You see him starting to understand the concepts even better, going through his progressions even better.”

With Carolina out of contention, Allen started the final game of their 2018 campaign. He went 16-of-27 for 228 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers in a 33-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints, who were resting key players ahead of a playoff run. The former Houston Cougars QB also rushed five times for 19 yards and a score.

“It was huge,” Allen said of his first NFL start, per the Observer. “Coming out, as an undrafted rookie, I could have never played again in my life. Getting in and playing well in that last game, it was obviously a confidence boost.”