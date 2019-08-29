How to Watch Giants vs Patriots Preseason Online Without Cable

The New England Patriots will host the New York Giants on Thursday at Gillette Stadium in each team’s final preseason game.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Giants vs Patriots online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on NBC in New York and CBS in Boston, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Boston: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Boston and Burlington), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Patriots on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Fans in New York, Boston & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

Fox, NBC, CBS and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Patriots on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in New York, Boston & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Patriots on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Giants vs Patriots on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Patriots and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Giants vs Patriots Preview

Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning will sit out his team’s final preseason tilt, giving 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones his first start in a New York uniform.

“I’m certainly excited, but I don’t think the preparation changes a whole lot,” Jones said on Monday, according to Giants.com. “I think going through the week we’ll do the same things, and I’ll certainly do the same things to prepare myself to play, so in these last three games I’ve obviously known I’m going to play a good bit, so just the same preparation going into this week.”

Across the Giants’ three prior preseason games, Jones went 25-of-30 for 369 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions, though he had a trio of fumbles.

“I think I’ve done some good things, and I’ve done some bad things,” Jones said of his preseason, per Giants.com. “More than anything, I have made progress, I feel like, and that’s encouraging to me. When I look to where I was at rookie minicamp and OTAs, I think I’ve improved a good bit since then. Like I said, I think there are a lot of things to still work on. I am encouraged, but I realize there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Like the Giants, the Patriots are undefeated through three preseason games.

Star quarterback Tom Brady didn’t make his first preseason appearance until New England’s 10-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers last week.

The three-time MVP went 8-of-12 for 75 with no touchdowns or interceptions before giving way to 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham.

Brian Hoyer, who started under center in the Patriots’ first two preseason matchups, didn’t play.

“Always a good opportunity for us against the Giants,” New England head coach Bill Belichick said on Monday, according to Patriots.com. “This is a good organization, a good football team. I think competing against them at the end of the preseason is always a good way to finish up the preseason, get ready to go and start the season. I think Coach Shurmur’s done a great job down there, really returning to fundamentals, basics, and you can certainly see that in their play in all three phases of the game. This is a long week for us — you know, full week, Thursday to Thursday, so it’s a lot different than last week. Hopefully we can get a lot of things done in terms of moving forward, improving our team and taking a final look at the competition on the roster and making some decisions at the end of the week, then moving on.”