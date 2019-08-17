Patriots vs Titans Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Tennessee Titans will host the New England Patriots for a preseason tilt on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Patriots vs Titans online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

Patriots vs Titans Preview

The Patriots demolished the Detroit Lions 31-3 in their preseason opener on Thursday, holding the home team to 93 yards and putting up 459 of their own.

“We’re under way. First preseason game, played a lot of players, had a lot of situations come up,” head coach Bill Belichick said, according to Patriots.com. “Had a lot of opportunities to do different things. We’ll evaluate all those in film tomorrow. Just try to build on it. I thought our guys played competitively, so it was good. But we have a long way to go. A lot of things we have to do better, but that’s this time of year. Just keep working.”

The Patriots kept Tom Brady on the sideline in the interest of preserving the three-time MVP. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer got the start in his place, completing 12 of 14 attempts for 147 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham.

“You know what, everybody did a great job,” Hoyer said, per Patriots.com. “The line — I didn’t get touched all night — so when you’re a quarterback and you’re not getting touched back there, they allow you to make some good throws.”

Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota played the first series of his squad’s preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. He went 4-of-8 for 24 yards as Tennessee turned it over on downs at their foes’ 23-yard line.

He gave way to former Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill, who completed 12 of 16 attempts for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Third-stringer Logan Woodside, a seventh-round pick in 2018, came in for Tannehill and went 15-of-20 for 138 yards and a pair of scores.

“Our quarterback room is something pretty special,” Mariota said, according to TitansOnline.com. “We have a pretty good group of guys. Logan and Ryan, both, have been a tremendous support and I think for us it’s just a competition. We get to go out there and try to compete every single day.”

Kalif Raymond — a 25-year-old wideout who’s appeared in 12 NFL games across stints with the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants, and the New York Giants — made six catches for 80 yards, both game highs.

“I just think there’s a toughness to him,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said of Raymond, per TitansOnline.com. “When you watch him, I think he loves football. We’re trying to get as many guys around us each and every day that love football. It makes it fun to coach, makes it easy to coach. Not that there’s not going to be mistakes, but it makes it fun to coach guys that love football.”