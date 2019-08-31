How to Watch Penn State vs Idaho Football Online Without Cable

Fresh off a third-consecutive Top-20 finish under James Franklin, No. 15 Penn State open up their 2019 campaign by welcoming Idaho to University Park on Saturday.

Idaho vs Penn State Preview

The Idaho Vandals dropped down to the Big Sky Conference and FCS level play last season, though that hardly did them any favors. Going just 3-5 in Big Sky play, the Vandals found out that they didn’t have all too much easier of a go-round in the FCS. The Vandals will also need to find replacements to take over the rushing attack after the departure of lead running back, Isaiah Saunders. Mason Petrino is entering his final season playing for his father and while he has never posted outstanding stats under center, is going to be leaned on heavily while the run game finds its legs.

Defensively, the Vandals are missing some key contributors to last season’s unit, namely Kaden Elliss to the New Orleans Saints. Kaden’s brother, Christian, looks to lead the charge this season and happens to be a fringe NFL prospect himself. Even without Kaden, the defense should still be able to hold its own against most of the FCS level opponents they face – though Penn State is an entirely different story.

While the Nittany Lions lose running back Miles Sanders and quarterback Trace McSorely to the NFL, they look to have the talent in place to keep rolling without really missing a beat. Running back Ricky Slade should lead the crew of replacements sent to fill the void left by Sanders while former four-star recruit Sean Clifford steps in to fill McSorely’s shoes. Clifford is a bit more of a pure passer compared to McSorely and it should be interesting to see if his involvement in the offense helps open up a new facet to the passing attack that was previously unavailable with McSorely under center.

On defense, the Nittany Lions should once again be one of the nation’s strongest units. Not only does Penn State return a number of high-level impact players but they also return an incredible amount of depth to their defense as a whole. With considerably more experience and the ability to rotate players and keep everyone fresh, Penn State’s defense looks to have the capability to win them games even if the offense decides not to show up. Especially as they break in new starters at quarterback and running back, the defenses ability to clamp down on opposing teams should give the offense plenty of time to get settled.

Idaho simply doesn’t have the firepower or physical size to match up with #15 ranked Penn State in this matchup and the score will almost certainly reflect that. Look for Idaho to struggle to find room to move the football at all while the Nittany Lions run up the score.