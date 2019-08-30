How to Watch Purdue vs Nevada Football Online Without Cable

Both bowl teams last year, Purdue and Nevada open their 2019 football campaigns with an intriguing matchup Friday night in Reno.

Purdue vs Nevada Preview

If you need a reason to watch Purdue vs Nevada, or any Purdue game for that matter, the answer is an obvious one: Rondale Moore.

It might be quicker to mention the records that Moore didn’t break as a true freshman last year. It took him one try to break the school record for all-purpose yards in a game when he racked up 313 in his collegiate debut against Northwestern, and he then went on to break the school’s all-purpose record for a season (2,215). He led the nation in receptions (114) and yards after the catch (907), he became the first true freshman in Big Ten history to be a consensus All-American, and he won the Paul Hornung Award as the country’s most versatile player.

Moore, picked by ESPN as the most exciting player in college football, will surely being giving head coaches and defensive coordinators nightmares again as a sophomore.

“I mismanaged our preparation for him,” said Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was on the wrong end of Moore’s historic debut last season. “I pulled up his high school video and showed it to our defense, and it was like watching Tecmo Bowl. Nobody could touch his flag. He can run it, he can catch it, he’s great in the kick game, he’s the full package. I obviously watched and followed him after.”

While Moore is the main attraction, there are plenty of other things to watch during this game.

One such storyline is the return of Elijah Sindelar, who missed the majority of the 2018 season due to injury. The redshirt senior (who has been granted a sixth year of eligibility) is now healthy and looking to get back to the promise he showed when he threw for 1,160 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions during the last four games of 2017.

“I do think he has made strides in camp,” head coach Jeff Brohm said. “Understands he has to make more. I think this past week has been his best week as far as not turning it over, making sure he hones down and concentrates on throwing it to our team, buying time in the pocket, finding the outlet, running occasionally, not chucking it up deep when things aren’t open.”

With a healthy Sindelar and a talented group of playmakers led by the All-American Moore, Purdue’s offense has the chance to be special, even with senior running back Tario Fuller sidelined by injury.

As for their opponent, Nevada is coming off an 8-5 season and a win in the Arizona Bowl. It marked their most wins since 2010, but they return just 10 starters from last year’s squad.

That includes a change at quarterback, where redshirt freshman Carson Strong will take over for Ty Gangi. He beat out acclaimed Last Chance U star Malik Henry for the job after senior Cristian Solano broke his hand at the start of fall camp, making him the first freshman QB to start in Nevada’s season opener since Mo Jones in 1998.

“The thing is he’s got great energy and he’s really smart,” Nevada offensive coordinator Matt Mumme said. “He’s going to work hard and he’s always going to be in the office bugging me to go over film and go over plays. He knows it. He just has to execute it.”

Purdue are favored by 11, but they aren’t taking Nevada for granted–especially on the road in a season opener.

“I do think we’re playing a very good opponent in Nevada, who had an outstanding year last year,” Brohm said. “They’re coached very well by Coach Norvell. Big wins. Beat Oregon State, who was up 31-7 early in the second quarter. Beat Hawaii. Won their bowl game against Arkansas State, then had tough games against Boise State, Fresno State, but they were right in the game. I think this team knows how to win, they play well, have good players. This will be a great test for us to go on the road, see where we stack up.”