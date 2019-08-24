How to Watch Broncos vs Rams Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Denver Broncos for a preseason matchup at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Broncos vs Rams online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on MyTV in Denver, CBS in Colorado Springs and CBS in Los Angeles, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

(Unfortunately, MyTV in Denver is still not available on any streaming services)

Fans in Los Angeles, Colorado Springs & Other Select Markets: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Los Angeles, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield and Honolulu), and you don’t want any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Rams on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Fans in Los Angeles, San Diego, Colorado Springs & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) and NFL Network are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Rams on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Los Angeles, San Diego, Colorado Springs & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages. All of them include Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area), while NFL Network is included in the upper three bundles.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Broncos vs Rams on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Los Angeles, San Diego, Colorado Springs & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Rams on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99). You can also watch replays of preseason and regular season games several hours after their conclusion.

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Broncos vs Rams on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Rams and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Broncos vs Rams Preview

The Rams’ preseason record fell to 0-2 on Saturday as the defending NFC champs lost 14-10 to the Dallas Cowboys in Hawaii.

Los Angeles took a three-point lead with 3:40 remaining in the first half, but didn’t score the rest of the way.

“I thought the first half was good, really,” head coach Sean McVay said, according to The Associated Press. “The second half was really sloppy, not even close to the standards that we expect to operate with. I’m not even talking about whether we end up scoring points and I’m talking about not beating yourself with things that take no talent.”

Rams quarterback Jared Goff didn’t make the trip to Hawaii, leaving starting duties to Blake Bortles, whom the team signed to a one-year contract in March.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars starter went 7-of-11 for 62 yards and a touchdown before giving way to Brandon Allen.

Allen, a sixth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2016, went 14-of-21 for 115 yards and a pick.

“Blake did a really good job, got us in and out of the right run calls and I thought it was exactly what we wanted to accomplish for him,” McVay said, per AP.

The Broncos fell to 1-2 in the preseason on Monday, losing to the San Francisco 49ers 24-15. Denver’s defense dominated early, holding 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to 1-of-6 passing for zero yards and an interception.

Denver starter Joe Flacco, acquired in an offseason trade with the Baltimore Ravens, helmed the team’s first three drives, resulting in a pair of punts and a field goal.

The 2013 Super Bowl MVP completed 7 of 11 attempts for 59 yards.

“A lot of things felt good,” Flacco said, according to DenverBroncos.com. “It felt good to get out there. I felt like I had a couple of different situations, made some third downs, had to step up and scramble a little bit, and got to throw one deep. I wish we got little bit more out of our running game. I wish we didn’t commit some of those penalties. I think without those things we can feel pretty positive about how we did tonight. Myself, I felt like there were a lot of good things. I felt like I got some good work with Emmanuel [Sanders], I think that was a big key going into this week. I’m excited about how it went overall. We just have to clean up a couple of those things that we messed up.”