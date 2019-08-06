How to Watch ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 14 Online

Season 14 of Real Housewives of Orange County premieres tonight at 9/8c on Bravo. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 8 Preview

The season 14 premiere of Real Housewives is titled “New Friend, New Flames,” and the synopsis reads, “Shannon feels better than ever after shedding over 40 pounds and the baggage of her marriage; Gina deals with the ramifications of a recent DUI; Emily takes on the role of single mother; Kelly becomes smitten with a successful plastic surgeon.”

The second episode of the season is titled “(Not So Happy) Housewarming” and the synopsis reads, “Emily hosts her in-laws to celebrate their birthdays; Brauwnyn and Sean spend Valentine’s Day at their love shack; Tamra invites the ladies to her housewarming party and warns Kelly that Vicki will be there.”

Emily Simpson said that there is lots of deception going on this season, and that she no longer trusts her fellow Real Housewives cast members. “I’m just gonna group them all together and just say the Tres Amigas,” she told Domenik Nati. “I think that those three are just out for themselves. I don’t trust them as a whole, as a group. The Tres Amigas — they self-proclaim themselves the Tres Amigas — it’s Shannon, Vicki and Tamra. They stick together very tightly and they don’t like to go outside their group, so I would be leery of trying to infiltrate that group.”

Tune in to new episodes of Real Housewives of Orange County season 14, Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.