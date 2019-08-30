How to Watch Raiders vs Seahawks Preseason Online Without Cable

As the preseason reaches its final week, the Oakland Raiders are hitting the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Raiders vs Seahawks online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

Raiders vs. Seahawks Preview

As the preseason hits its final week, most teams will take a long, hard look at the deepest part of their depth charts with 53-man roster cuts on the horizon. Few, if any starters usually see the field in the preseason finale.

Most teams play just four preseason games — the exception being the two teams who play in the annual Hall of Fame Game — hoping to find a balance between staying sharp and avoiding injuries. That being said, there are always injuries that arise in the exhibition games that leave teams and fans with their heads in their hands.

Much of the Raiders preseason has been engulfed in the drama surrounding newly acquired star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Oakland, which finished 4-12 a year ago, traded for the disgruntled Pittsburgh pass-catcher in March.

Brown has not played in the preseason thanks to some frostbitten feet and an issue with using his old helmet, which is no longer approved by the league but at one point was rumored to be so serious that he was considering retirement.

Brown found his way into the headlines again this week when he criticized his former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after he made some comments about his former No. 1 receiver.

Roethlisberger said he wished he had never called out Brown following a spat over an interception last season, saying it ruined their friendship.

Brown responded, saying: “Never friends just had to get my ends…….shut up already.” He later deleted the tweet.

On the field, the Raiders are trying to sort out their starting line, specifically at the guard positions. Jonathan Cooper, Jordan Devey, Denzelle Good and Lester Cotton are all in the mix to wrangle starting spots.

On the Seahawks side of the ball, things have been sharply less dramatic. However, Seattle is dealing with an injury to rookie wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who had minor knee surgery following Seattle’s second preseason game. His Week 1 status is up in the air.

“Let’s just wait and see how he does,” Carroll said. “I want (him to play) and he wants to. He has referred to himself as Wolverine like he’ll bounce back, so maybe he can pull that off. He’s running today right now, he’s out there on the turf doing it. So we’ll see what happens. It’s really just an assessment every day. He really feels pretty comfortable right now, he doesn’t have any swelling and all that, so he doesn’t have the hinderance that could have showed up. So it just depends on how he tolerates it.”

The main competition to watch for Seattle will be at the quarterback position, where Geno Smith and Paxton Lynch are battling for the backup job to Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks open their regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8. The Raiders host the Broncos on Monday Night Football to kick off their 2019 campaign.