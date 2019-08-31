How to Watch South Carolina vs UNC Football Online Without Cable

Mack Brown’s first game as North Carolina head coach is one of the biggest of the year for the Tar Heels, who welcome rival South Carolina to Chapel Hill for the Battle of the Carolinas on Saturday afternoon.

South Carolina vs North Carolina Preview

While the Gamecocks are one of the SEC’s stronger programs, they still find themselves looking up at the likes of Alabama & Georgia. With one of the nation’s more difficult schedules in 2019, the Gamecocks have their work cut out for them to compete in the loaded SEC. Longtime quarterback Jake Bentley is back for his final year in Columbia for his final season and despite losing some weapons in the passing attack, the Gamecocks should still be able to comfortably move the football up and down the field.

For all the question marks on the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks look to be one of the nation’s strongest units across the board. With a big and nasty front seven to go with an elite secondary, the Gamecocks should provide a stiff challenge either running or passing the football. The linebacker corps was a bit shaky last season, though they return tons of experience in the middle of the defense which bodes well for improvement from that unit as well. Even if they don’t see much improvement there, the defensive line and secondary are more than strong enough to carry the Gamecocks.

Mack Brown is back in Chapel Hill and looking to help turn the Tar Heels program back around once again. After some solid results the first time around, Brown bolted for Texas where he would go on to lead the Longhorns to a national championship. Tasked with turning around a program that finished a dismal 2-9 season, Brown inherits a team with some major question marks on both sides of the football. Highly recruited true freshman Sam Howell looks the part of a longterm solution under center, though the receiving corps looks to be shaky – an issue as Brown tries to implement an Air Raid scheme at UNC.

Defensively, the Tar Heels have a new coordinator in Jay Bateman. Bateman excelled during his time with Army and despite the Tar Heels lack of elite talent on that side of the football, should be expected to come up with some creative looks. Bateman turned Army – notorious for fielding smaller than average defenses – into an extremely respectable unit. It should be interesting to see what his units are capable of when able to recruit from a wider and more talented pool of players.

South Carolina should be more than capable of handling a UNC team still looking to find their identity under Mack Brown. Expect a stellar defensive performance while Bentley is able to find the endzone enough early on to build a comfortable lead that the Gamecocks coast to victory on the back of.