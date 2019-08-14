How to Watch Southern Charm Season 6 Finale Online

Season 6 of Southern Charm premieres tonight at 9/8c on Bravo. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Bravo .

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Bravo.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

‘Southern Charm’ Season 6 Finale Preview

Tonight’s episode is titled “White Gloves Off” and the synopsis reads, “The socialites get ready for another grand event hosted by Miss Patricia; battle lines are drawn when Austen learns that Shep and Craig’s dates are the women from his infamous threesome video; Ashley considers crashing the event.”

The conflict between Austen Kroll and Shep Rose reaches a fever pitch on tonight’s episode, when the former confronts the latter after he walks into a party with one of the women he has been accused of having a threesome with. To make matters worse, Kroll’s girlfriend, Madison LeCroy, is also at the party. “She’s one of a handful of people I can take, and I took her because yes, I wanted to be like ‘Oh this is funny,” Rose explained.

Kroll voiced his frustration towards Rose in private. “This is a blatant, white-glove off, slap in my face to try and get a rise out of me,” he angrily said. “How petty! And I never thought I would use that word to describe you, ever. How f**king truly petty you are right now.” Kroll then said that he doesn’t think their friendship will last much longer. “This friendship is in total ruins,” he said during a confessional interview. “Don’t let the door hit you, pal.”