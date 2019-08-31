How to Watch Southern Miss vs Alcorn State Football Online

Pegged as one of the favorites in the Conference USA this year, Southern Miss look to open the 2019 season on a positive note when they host FCS side Alcorn State on Saturday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that includes most Southern Miss and C-USA football games this season, tons of other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Southern Miss vs Alcorn State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Alcorn State vs Southern Miss Preview

Coming off a SWAC championship and Celebration Bowl appearance last year, Alcorn State looks to build on yet another solid season. Returning considerable talent at nearly every major position. From the line to the backfield and even out wide, the Braves are loaded on the offensive end and offer considerably more experience than last year’s unit that ranked 24th in the FCS. While they may lack the talent of some FBS level programs, Alcorn State runs a tight ship offensively and has a talented and cohesive unit that should be able to find ways into the end zone against almost anyone they stack up against.

On defense, Alcorn State finds themselves in a similar situation. With a number of crucial playmakers returning to the 18th ranked defense in the FCS, the Braves should once again be expected to clamp down opposing offenses. Despite losing some crucial members, Alcorn State returns their leading tackler, sack artist, and interception leader who all hope to build on strong seasons last year. Expect the Brave defense to potentially take a step forward and even improve on last season’s excellent showing.

Southern Mississippi had a middle of the road year last season as members of Conference USA. The good news is that they return star receiver Quez Watkins along with an entire offensive line. The bad news is that Quez Watkins is out the first two games of the season and the veteran offensive line was atrocious last season. When Watkins returns, the offense should find themselves a bit more dynamic, that said, they will struggle in the early going and especially against a quality FCS opponent.

On defense, Southern Mississippi returns a host of talent to an excellent defensive unit from last season. Allowing fewer than 20 points per game on the year, Southern Mississippi should expect yet another strong defensive unit in 2019. With some stellar pieces on the line and in the secondary, the Golden Eagles should be capable of creating tons of turnovers and backfield pressure. While they have their hands cut out for them with one of the top FCS programs in the nation, the defense at the very least should have themselves a strong day.

Expect a tight and low-scoring affair between the two defensive-minded programs. Not only are both teams coming off excellent defensive seasons but both return ample talent to the point where improvements on each end are well within reason heading into the season. Southern Miss and their FBS level talent should win out but don’t be surprised to see Alcorn State make this considerably closer than what is expected.