How to Watch ‘Squidbillies’ Season 12 Online Without Cable

Created by Jim Fortier and Dave Willis for Cartoon Network’s late-night programming block Adult Swim, Squidbillies returns tonight for its twelfth season premiere. You can check back in with the Cuyler family for more destruction and mutilation starting Sunday, August 11, at midnight ET/PT.

‘Squidbillies’ Season 12 Preview

Squidbillies follows the Cuyler family and their path of destruction, mutilation, and death. The family is protected from the consequences of their actions by their friend, the Sheriff (Sharif), as they are believed to be the last remnants of a federally-protected endangered species called the Appalachian Mud Squid. They live in the southern Appalachian Mountains located in the North Georgia mountains, which is the epicenter of Dougal County, home to gambling addictions, a murderous corporation, sexual deviants, and the authentic southern mountain squid. The “inbred mountain hijinks” start up all over again tonight at midnight.

The return of the 15-minute animated series should satisfy fans of America’s favorite family of violent, rural cephalopods. The new episodes will continue following the Cuylers’ addiction to ignorance as they raise even more hell in their home of Dougal County, Ga. In Season 12’s premiere episode titled “Forever Autumn,” Dan Halen’s foolish new plan prompts Early to open a foolish new business. In episode two (“Galvin”), Granny finds love and Early loses his mind. The new season features all-new covers of the theme song from artists like Shooter Jennings, Shannon Shaw & Dan Auerbach, Ray Wylie Hubbard, The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bob Mould, and more.

Take a sneak peek at the trailer for the brand new episodes below.

The show’s voice cast includes Bobby Ellerbee as Sharif, Unknown Hinson as Early Cuyler, Dana Snyder as Granny, Daniel McDevitt as Rusty Cuyler, Dave Willis as the Narrator, and Todd Hanson as Dan Halen. Snyder is known for other animated series such as Adventure Time, The Venture Bros., and Welcome to the Wayne. Aside from voice acting, Hinson is a comedic country musician and songwriter. Ellerbee is known for such ’80s series as Hill Street Blues and Knots Landing.

Squidbillies is produced by Williams Street Productions. It’s written by Dave Willis, co-creator of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Jim Fortier, previously of The Brak Show, both of whom worked on the Adult Swim series Space Ghost Coast to Coast.