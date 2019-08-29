How to Watch Texas State vs Texas A&M Football Online Without Cable

The Texas A&M Aggies will open their 2019 college football season when they host the Texas State Bobcats at Kyle Field on Thursday.

Texas State vs Texas A&M Preview

The Aggies went 9-4 in 2018, finishing the campaign with a 52-13 victory over North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl.

They had one of college football’s more explosive offenses, ranking 19th among Division I squads in points per game (36), 15th in yards per game (471.6), 44th in passing yards per game game (252.6), and 21st in rushing yards per game (219).

During the Aggies’ fall camp, head coach Jimbo Fisher discussed the growth of starting quarterback Kellen Mond. As a sophomore in 2018, Mond started all 13 games, completing 57.3 percent of his passes for 3,107 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added another 474 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

“I think that Kellen is so much farther along in the discussions and the things we talk about,” Fisher said, according to 247Sports. “He’s able to learn not just what I’m trying to say but have opinions about what we should do and why we should do it. I think he understands how we’re attacking things now.”

“For a lack of a better term, it’s how your children grow up and as they get older the conversations they have with you. His from a football standpoint, a psychological standpoint, are really good and I think that’s now allowing him to transition into putting his personality and demeanor on the other players. It’s hard to do that when you’re still battling for a job yourself and improving yourself. From that standpoint he has grown tremendously.”

Texas State, owners of just one winning season since they rose to Division I FBS in 2012, went went 3-9 in 2018. Their 19.8 points per contest tied for the eighth-fewest among the 130 Division I FBS squads. They surrendered 27.7 points per game, ranking 71st.

In November, the Bobcats tabbed Jake Spavital to be their next head coach. The 34-year-old served as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the Aggies from 2013 to 2015, before holding those positions at Cal and West Virginia.

“Where we were at six months ago to where we are now is night and day, and now we have to keep building off of that and we have to play together,” Spavital told The University Star in July. “I look at what they were last year, losing four games within a touchdown and that comes down to playing together and playing smart football. If we want to change our results of what has happened in the past, then we have to do things differently than we’ve ever done before. That’s what I challenge them to do every day.”