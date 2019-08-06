‘The 100’ Season 6 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 13 Online Tonight for Free

Tonight is the Season 6 finale of The 100 will air on The CW. The episode, called “The Blood of Sanctum,” comes following a shocking episode where we lost another beloved character. The episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Here’s how you can live stream Season 6 Episode 13 online tonight, even if you don’t have cable, or watch it online later tomorrow.

‘The 100’ Season 6 Finale Preview

The synopsis for tonight reads: “Sanctum becomes a battleground between the devout and the non-believers; the mystery of the anomaly deepens.” Everything is coming full circle, considering that the premiere was called “Sanctum” and now we’re ending with “The Blood of Sanctum.”

Here’s a trailer.

And here are some sneak peeks from The CW for tonight:

And a behind-the-scenes look at tonight.

(Spoilers for last week’s episode below.)

Last week, we ended with Clarke and the rest of the group showing up on the ship, telling everyone on board to stand down so they could take over. Clarke is still pretending to be Josephine, but it’s going to be tricky to gain control of this situation.

Her mother, Abby, essentially died last week when her mind was wiped and a mind drive was implanted. She was taken over by one of the Primes. It was a heart-wrenching scene, especially considering that we just lost Kane in a previous episode. Abby and Raven had just made up too. But Abby was willing to sacrifice herself so Maddy could have a chance at life. She turned herself into a nightblood so they’d stop taking bone marrow from Maddy, which might have killed her. But in doing so, she was viewed as a suitable host for one of the Primes: Josephine’s mom. Now Clarke has to pretend as Josephine to be happy to see her mom, while being heartbroken inside that her real mom is dead. Some fans are still hoping that Abby might find a way to be alive, since she was once in ALIE’s separate world too. But from what we know, ALIE’s code was removed from Abby, so she probably doesn’t have a place provided by ALIE to retain her own mind instead of being wiped like Clarke did.

Meanwhile, Murphy and Emori decided to leave behind immortality so they could help their people. Clarke witnessed this and it looks like all is going to be forgiven.

And Octavia still appears to be changed, even though Bellamy doesn’t quite trust her yet. But what does this mean for Diyosza? Are we ever going to see her again or find out what happened to her?

It feels like it’s far too soon for The 100 to be ending, yet here we are. Now it’s going to be another long wait until next season. The even worse news is that Season 7 will be the last season of The 100. Fans are happy to have one last season to close things out, but fans are sad the show is ending.

