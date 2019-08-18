How to Watch ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Online Without Cable

Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals) returns to HBO tonight with his latest project, The Righteous Gemstones. The new comedy centers around a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Preview

Following successful runs with Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, Danny McBride (The Foot Fist Way) returns to HBO with a brand new series called The Righteous Gemstones that he created, wrote, executive produced, and stars in. The show follows a famous yet dysfunctional family of televangelists that has a long history of greed and deviance that’s shrouded behind charitable work. McBride stars as main character Jesse Gemstone, who sees himself as a maverick in the ministry game, taking what his father, Eli Gemstone, has built and expanding it for a more modern audience.

Joining McBride in the cast is John Goodman (Roseanne, Treme, The Big Lebowski) as Gemstone’s father Eli; Vice Principals’ alum Edi Patterson as Jesse’s sister Judy; Cassidy Freeman (Smallville) as Jesse’s wife Amber, a former journalist now devoted to the church; Tony Cavalero (School of Rock) as ex-Satanist Keefe Chambers, saved by Jesse’s younger brother Kelvin (Adam Devine from Pitch Perfect and Workaholics); Tim Baltz (Drunk History) as Judy’s fiance, BJ; and Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, a conservative Kenyan and Eli’s right-hand man.

Although some may think the series is a takedown of religion, McBride said that wasn’t the case at a recent Television Critics Association panel.

“The goal isn’t to be a takedown of anything,” said McBride. “When Hollywood takes on religion, they make the mistake of lampooning one’s beliefs. For us, it’s about lampooning hypocrites — people who present themselves in one way, an act differently in another. I don’t think that’s something that’s relevant [only] to the world of religion and televangelism but the world we live in.”

The series currently holds an 80 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“McBride builds the series around his characters more than satire,” wrote IndieWire‘s Ben Travers. “…Putting characters first is rarely a bad idea with ongoing TV series, and McBride ensures viewers will want to keep coming back just to see more of what this cast can do.”

Dan Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “The Righteous Gemstones is coarse and enthusiastically performed, with punchlines that don’t always hit for me, but the first six episodes have highlights of surprising potency.”

The Righteous Gemstones is executive produced by frequent McBride collaborators Jody Hill (The Foot Fist Way, Observe and Report) and David Gordon Green (Halloween, Stronger). This will be the third collaboration for McBride’s crew and HBO after the aforementioned Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals.