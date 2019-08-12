How to Watch ‘The Terror: Infamy’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

The Terror, AMC’s horror-drama anthology series, is named after Dan Simmons’s 2007 novel which served as the basis for its first season. On Monday, August 12, the second season, titled The Terror: Infamy, premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT, this time centering on the Japanese-American families who were overpowered and mistreated by World War II hysteria.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have AMC, you can watch new The Terror: Infamy episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘The Terror: Infamy’ Preview

Set during World War II, the second season of The Terror centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.

Renowned actor, producer, author and activist George Takei (Star Trek) serves as a consultant as well as series regular, while Derek Mio stars as Chester Nakamura, the show’s main protagonist and an American-born Japanese-American living in California. Takei will portray a character named Yamato-san, a former fishing captain and community elder who has a significant role in Chester’s quest to uncover the spirit that haunts their Terminal Island camp. Additional cast members include Kiki Sukezane (Heroes Reborn), Miki Ishikawa (Yours, Mine & Ours), Shingo Usami (Red Dog), and Naoko Mori (Everest, Torchwood).

Reviews are in and 90 percent of critics have liked what they’ve seen. “The Terror: Infamy not only lives up to the historical-horror fusion of The Terror, but it does a better job of fitting mythological elements into the wider story,” wrote The Daily Dot.

Entertainment Weekly had similar positive sentiments. “Infamy movingly portrays how Executive Order 9066 turned whole American communities (including that of Infamy star and series consultant George Takei and his family in the ’40s) into wartime casualties. Paranoia shrouds every interaction,” wrote Darren Franich.

The series will air tonight through October 14 with a total of 10 episodes. The network released the following episode titles for the season: “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest,” “All the Demons Are Still in Hell,” “Gaman,” “The Weak Are Meat,” “Shatter Like a Pearl,” “Taizo,” “My Perfect World,” “My Sweet Boy,” “Come and Get Me,” and “Into the Afterlife.”

“This season of The Terror uses as its setting one of the darkest, most horrific moments in our nation’s history,” said writer and executive producer Max Borenstein. “The Japanese-American internment is a blemish on the nation’s conscience — and one with dire resonance to current events.”

Season 2 is co-created and executive produced by showrunner Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla).