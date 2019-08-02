How to Watch ‘This Is Football’ Documentary Online for Free

All six episodes of the Amazon Prime Video documentary series This Is Football are now available to watch.

‘This is Football’ Preview

Produced by October Films, Brutal Media, and Starbucks for Amazon Prime Video, the six-part documentary series covers soccer’s impact on individuals and communities around the globe.

“The universal appeal of football is something we know resonates strongly with the Amazon Prime Video audience worldwide, so I’m delighted that we are able to bring this fascinating six-part series of unique stories about the world’s most talked about sport exclusively to Prime Video,” Amazon Studios co-head of television Vernon Sanders said, according to a press release. “We’re thrilled to add ‘This Is Football’ to our stable of award-winning docu-series and live sports for Prime Video audiences around the world.”

John Carlin — author of “Playing the Enemy: Nelson Mandela and the Game that Made a Nation,” which became the film “Invictus,” and co-writer of Rafael Nadal autobiography “Nadal” — wrote and co-created the series. “One Night in Turin” and “Le Mans: Racing Is Everything” director James Erskine served as the series’ creative director.

Among the soccer luminaries interviewed are Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Megan Rapinoe, Oliver Kahn, Brandi Chastain, Hope Solo, Juan Mata, Briana Scurry, Pierluigi Collina, Roberto di Matteo, Makoto Hasebe, and Aron Gunnarsson.

“We cannot be more proud to have teamed up with our amazing partners for such a great match,” executive producer and Brutal Media CEO Raimon Masllorens said, per the press release. “It’s really a dream come true that one of our most beloved projects, cooked in-house for such a long time, is now a top tier TV series that will get to every home in the world. Thanks to this teamwork I’m sure ‘This Is Football’ will spread the magic of football and their human stories among diverse and massive audiences around the globe.”

The premiere episode, “Redemption,” details the role soccer has played in Rwanda’s recovery from the nation’s 1994 genocide, focusing in part on a group of Rwandans obsessed with Premier League side Liverpool.

“When Liverpool score … I feel my daddy. He is always watching, supporting Liverpool,” a park ranger named Joe says after listening to the call of a Mo Salah goal over the radio, according to The Guardian.

Joe lost his father, who loved former Liverpool star Kenny Dalglish, to the genocide. A man named Claude-Romero lost his siblings as well.

“Some of us have lost our brothers and sisters,” Claude-Romero says in the documentary, per The Guardian. “So the Liverpool shirt to me is a family.”