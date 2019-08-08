How to Watch Titans vs Eagles Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The NFL preseason kicks into gear this week for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans as they face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday. It’s the first action of the preseason for both squads.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Titans vs Eagles online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on ABC in Nashville and NBC in Philadelphia, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Philadelphia & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

NBC, CBS, Fox and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ABC is not available, so fans in Nashville will want to use a different option.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Eagles on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Nashville, Philadelphia & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Titans vs Eagles on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Nashville, Philadelphia & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC, ABC, Fox, CBS & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Eagles on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Titans vs Eagles on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Eagles and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Titans vs. Eagles Preview

The Eagles are hoping to return to the top of the NFC East after watching the Dallas Cowboys make off with the division banner a year ago. No team has repeated as the top squad in the competitive division since the Eagles reeled off four in a row from 2001-04.

Philly started last season with a bit of a hangover following the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory, starting 4-6. However, the Eagles went on to finish 9-7, making the playoffs as a Wild Card team but eventually falling to New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Playoffs.

Much of the team’s success will be linked to quarterback Carson Wentz, who is high on many lists as an MVP candidate. Wentz has suffered season-ending injuries the past two seasons — a torn ACL in 2017 and back injury last year.

The Eagles have not been clear if Wentz will see action in the team’s first preseason game. However, head coach Doug Pederson said he hopes to get backup Nate Sudfeld “as much playing time as possible.”

The Titans are entering their second season under head coach Mike Vrabel. The team finished with a 9-7 regular season record, just missing the playoffs.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is in the final year of his contract but is focusing on staying healthy, having never played a full slate of games in his career. Last season, Mariota missed time with an elbow injury. He’s posted a 27-28 record as a starter in the regular season with the Titans.

The Titans defense should be a strength, returning nine of 11 starters from a unit that a year ago allowed the third fewest points in the league (18.9 per game).

The preseason kicked off last Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game, pitting the Denver Broncos against the Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos won the plodding preseason tilt 14-10, scoring a late touchdown to record the victory.

For most teams, the preseason consists of four preseason games — the Falcons and Broncos being the exception that play five. Starters mostly see limited reps in the preseason, with playing time peaking in the third game. The games are meant for teams to evaluate talent deeper down on the depth chart and dwindle their rosters to 53 players.

The exhibition games run through Aug. 29, with the kickoff to the NFL’s 100th season taking place on Thursday, Sept. 5 with NFC North rivals Green Bay and Chicago facing off.