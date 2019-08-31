How to Watch Toledo vs Kentucky Football Online Without Cable

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Toledo Rockets at Kroger Field on Saturday in each side’s 2019 college football season opener.

Toledo vs Kentucky Preview

Kentucky went 10-3 last season, reaching as high as No. 11 in the AP poll en route to a 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

Terry Wilson will open the season as Kentucky’s starting quarterback for a second straight season. As a sophomore in 2018, Wilson started all 13 games, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,889 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. He added 547 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground

On Monday, head coach Mark Stoops said he’s stressed limiting mistakes in the Wildcats’ season opener.

“I tell our team often early in the year, we need to play aggressive and we need to play to win, but you can’t beat anybody until you don’t beat yourself,” Stoops said, according to 247Sports. “I think if you watch some of the football that’s played early, you see a lot of that.”

He added: Both teams will have some new guys out there and some guys with some experience. Game one is always a little bit different. But Toledo is a good football team. They’re balanced offensively. They can run and throw. Extremely explosive a year ago. Averaged 40 points per game and are used to winning. Defensively, again, they’re not going to beat themselves. They’re very sound. They very clearly know who they are and what they do and they do it well.”

Toledo went 7-6 in 2018, their third full season under head coach Jason Candle, and fell to Florida International 35-32 in the Bahamas Bowl.

In the lead-up to the Rockets’ 2019 campaign, senior Mitchell Guadagni won a five-way battle for the starting quarterback battle, beating out junior Eli Peters, a pair of redshirt freshmen in Carter Bradley and Cross Wilkinson, and true freshman Dequan Finn.

Guadagni opened the 2018 season as the starter, but injuries limited him to seven games. He completed 57.5 percent of his passes last season for 1,053 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions, adding 77 carries for 428 yards and 3 more scores.

“Mitch has had a great camp and has had some guys in that room that pushed him,” Candle said, according to The Blade. “What you are looking for in a fifth-year guy is to see him take the next step in his preparation and see him take the next step in the development of what this should look like. You can’t go through this process five years and have the same experience. You want to have five different experiences and going from the fourth one to the fifth one, there has to be some growth there. I’ve seen that and he should go into the season with some confidence and be ready to go out there and play well.”