How to Watch Tulsa vs Michigan State Football Online Without Cable

Both looking to bounce back after disappointing 2018 seasons, Michigan State and Tulsa open their 2019 campaigns with a matchup at Spartan Stadium on Friday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Fox and Big Ten Network are also included, so you’ll be able to watch most Michigan State games on FuboTV this season

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Tulsa vs Michigan State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Tulsa vs Michigan State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 25-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Tulsa vs Michigan State on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Tulsa vs Michigan State Preview

Michigan State enters 2019 as one of the more intriguing teams in the country.

After a brutal season on offense (122th in the country in points per game, 113th in yards per game, 123rd in yards per play, 112th in third-down conversion rate) resulted in a disappointing 7-6 season and an ugly 7-6 loss to Oregon in the Redbox Bowl, Mark Dantonio decided not to fire his offensive personnel but to re-arrange them. As such, Brad Salem makes the move from quarterbacks coach to play-caller.

As Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery noted prior to Friday night’s matchup, that makes the Spartans offense a bit mysterious.

“Obviously, changes have been made on the staff, yet it’s not a new personnel type of deal,” Montgomery said. “They’ve shuffled people around. Everybody has their own kind of philosophy about what they want to do offensively, and so by doing what Coach Dantonio has done, it’s not like you’ve grabbed a coordinator from somewhere else, where you can grab that tape and kind of get an idea or at least a philosophy from what he was doing.”

While the revamped offensive scheme is obviously important, so too is the health of senior quarterback Brian Lewerke. Following a breakout 2017, Lewerke battled a shoulder injury last year that resulted in an efficient season. But now he’s fully healthy, and if he can take that step forward that many were expecting last year, it would be a massive boost to the Spartans offense.

Of course, the bar is low, and if Michigan State’s defense is as good as expected, the offense really only needs to improve from terrible to mediocre for the team to be a legitimate threat in the Big Ten. After finishing Top-10 in the nation in points allowed per game, yards allowed per game, yards allowed per play and third-down defense last year, the Spartans return nine starters and are expected to again be a force on that side of the ball.

While Michigan State was especially dominant against the run, Tulsa brings in an offense that leaned on the ground game last year, averaging 47.2 carries and 193.8 rushing yards per contest. Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor, who combined for 1,813 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, are both back and should give the Spartans’ elite run defense an interesting early-season challenge.

“With the offensive line that we have, those are great guys, so 100 yards apiece (for Brooks and Taylor), at least, and five per carry is pretty reasonable,” Taylor said.

Despite that confidence, Michigan State’s defense is still expected to dominate on Friday night. Even with a fairly low over/under (48), the Spartans are still favored by 22.5 points at home.