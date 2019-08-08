How to Watch ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ Online Without Cable

Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, a new anthology series called Two Sentence Horror Stories aims to bring contemporary horror tales involving technology, inequality, the environment, and more to TV screens.

‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ Series Premiere Preview

Two Sentence Horror Stories tells contemporary tales of horror tapping into universal fears in order to bring the scares. The series features Nicole Kang (Batwoman), Jim Parrack (Suicide Squad), and Aleyse Shannon (Charmed) and was inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories.

Filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation, the series will bring relevant, yet dizzying concerns into the fold in order to scare its audiences. Technology, inequality, social progress, and environmental degradation will all come into play to haunt its characters and brave viewers.

Two Sentence Horror Stories marks the twelfth original series for The CW this summer. The series will premiere tonight with back-to-back episodes; the entire first season will be comprised of eight half-hour stand-alone episodes. The first episode titled “Gentleman” revolves around a serial killer with an obsession for single moms. who stalks a young mother who rejected him. Kang stars as Hana, a young mother stalked by a tormenter in the episode written by C.S. McMullen and guest-directed by Natalia Iyudin.

The second episode titled “Squirm” was written and directed by creator Vera Miaho. It follows a low-paid office assistant who wakes up naked in her own bed after the office holiday party with no idea how she got there. Who was it and what did he put inside her? Playing on societal horrors and body horror, the episode is a commentary on sexual assault and economic desperation, showing how Keisha struggles to stay at a job with her assaulter because she can’t prove anything and can’t take the financial risk.

The show originated as the five-episode short-form digital series 2SH, which premiered on go90 in October 2017, before side-stepping over to CW Seed in the fall of 2018. Following its exposure on that platform, the CW became interested in a full-length version to air on the broadcast network, says Deadline.

Executive produced by Miao (Best Friends Forever), Emily Wiedemann (Creative Control) and Chazz Carfora (Stories From The Felt), Two Sentence Horror Stories is from Stage 13 in association with Warner Bros.