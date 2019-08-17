How to Watch UFC 241 on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

You can buy the UFC 241 PPV right here. For pricing details and a rundown of how to watch on your TV and different devices, read on below.

With some of the promotion’s biggest names including Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, and Nate Diaz on hand for UFC 241, there shouldn’t be a shortage of exciting fights on the card.

If you’ve yet to watch a UFC PPV event since the move to ESPN+, or you’re just looking for a comprehensive guide on how it all works, here’s a complete rundown on how to buy UFC 241 and how to watch it on your TV, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other streaming devices:

How to Buy UFC 241 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 241, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 241 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 241 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 241 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 241

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, you can watch Cormier vs Miocic, Pettis vs Diaz and the complete UFC 241 main card on the ESPN app.

So, if you’re looking to watch on your TV, you can’t do so through an actual cable channel, but you can watch on any connected-to-your-TV device that supports the ESPN app, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The app is also available on select Samsung and Roku Smart TVs, as well as Android phones, iPhones and tablets.

Additionally, if you simply want to watch on your computer, you can do so via ESPN.com

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 241 Preview

While the heavyweight title rematch between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic headlines the UFC 241 fight card, the return of fan-favorite Nate Diaz in the co-main event might be just as big – if not an even bigger – storyline heading into fight night.

Diaz hasn’t stepped in the Octagon since his epic two-fight war with Conor McGregor in 2016. Diaz initially stepped in to face McGregor on short notice and pulled off a stunning upset by submitting the “champ-champ” via rear-naked choke in the second round. McGregor would pull off the decision victory in their second showing, the fights sent McGregor into a new stratosphere of superstardom while turning Diaz into a household name.

After an extended hiatus from the sport, Diaz was expected to get back in the ring against eventual lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 230. However, Poirier pulled out due to injury and Diaz returned to the shelf for nearly another full year before signing on to face Anthony Pettis in his return.

Pettis is a former champion himself – holding the lightweight belt from 2013 to 2015. Despite falling on tough times in recent years, Pettis got a crack at the featherweight belt as recently as 2016 and is coming off a big win against one of the welterweight division’s top prospects in Stephen Thompson. Known for his viral “cage kick” on Benson Henderson during his time in the WEC, Pettis remains one of the UFC’s biggest draws despite his losing record since dropping the belt.

Diaz and Pettis have some beef and the two fighters have never been particularly fond of one another. Dating back to Pettis dispatching Diaz’s close friend and training partner, Gilbert Melendez, there has been some apparent tension between the two for going on nearly half a decade. Both fighters have addressed the matter publicly during the pre-fight process and while Diaz seems to be downplaying the severity of their beef, Pettis hasn’t been afraid to call Diaz out on his antics in the years leading up to the bout.

Also featured on the loaded fight card is an exciting middleweight matchup between one of the UFC’s pound-for-pound heaviest punchers, Yoel Romero, facing off with the division’s best prospect in Paulo Costa. Sodiq Yusuff also faces off with Gabriel Benitez while Derek Brunson and Ian Heinisch do battle to round out the rest of the main card.

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC PPV Events Through ESPN Plus