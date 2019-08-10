How to Watch UFC Uruguay: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 in US

Highlighted bt a championship tilt – and rematch – between Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche, the UFC Fight Night Uruguay card also features a number of top contenders working their way towards a title shot.

UFC Uruguay Preview

The headliner for the card is the aforementioned title bout between incumbent champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Liz Carmouche. The two met before early on in Shevchenko’s career and Carmouche actually holds the distinction of being one of two fighters to own a win over Shevchenko. That being said, Shevhenko is an entirely different fighter than when the two first met, especially after her return to flyweight. Initially defeating women’s MMA legend Joanna Jędrzejczyk to secure the belt in her return, Shevchenko stopped Jessica Eye in her only defense of the title with a vicious head kick and now turns her attention to avenging one of her losses against Carmouche.

Also on the card, Vicente Luque and Mike Perry match up for a showdown at Welterweight. Luque is one of the UFC’s most exciting prospects with only two of his 11 fights going the distance (both losses). Comfortable standing and opening up with his hands just as much as he is on the ground hunting for finishes, Luque looks to be ready to make an assault on the Welterweight rankings.

Eduardo Garagorri gets to make his UFC debut in front of his home crown against Peru’s Humberto Bandenay. Bandenay is coming off consecutive UFC losses and seems to be fighting for his contract against the undefeated Garagorri.

Volkan Oezdemir and Ilir Latifi look to offer some major fireworks while setting up the winner for a run at the belt in the John Jones dominated light heavyweight division. Ranked seventh and ninth respectively, a win puts either back into the position to face a top-five challenger. Both fighters have a preference to end things early and both are coming off a decision loss so expect action in this affair.

Jiu-Jitsu master Rodolfo Viera makes his UFC debut and matches up with the well-rounded Oskar Piechota. Viera’s Jiu-Jitsu background make him an appealing prospect in the UFC and Piechota’s well-rounded style of fighting should offer a solid first test as to how complete of a fighter Viera is.

The first fight on the evening features Enrique Barzola taking on Bobby Moffet in a featherweight matchup. Both Barzola and Moffet are coming off losses meaning the two fighters should be expected to come out aggressive and looking for opportunities to finish the fight. While a win won’t do all that much for either’s career, losing and moving closer to losing out on another UFC contract is something both would like to try and avoid.