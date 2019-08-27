How to Watch Atlanta vs Minnesota US Open Cup Final

Atlanta United FC and Minnesota United FC will each vie for their first US Open Cup title when they meet in the tournament final at the former’s home arena Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday.

The final (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV in the US, but you can watch it right here via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of the US Open Cup and other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Atlanta United vs Minnesota United live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

US Open Cup Final 2019 Preview

Minnesota United have just one victory in four matches since they advanced to the US Open Cup final with a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers on August 7.

Their last time out, the Loons fell to Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on an Erik Hurtado goal in the 88th minute.

“Disappointed,” Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath said, according to MNUFC.com. “[We] put a lot of effort in, created some good opportunities, thought we were dangerous on the break. When it’s so late, it’s a bit of a killer but I was pleased with some aspects of our game but we’ve got to do better in the final third. We created one or two really good opportunities. I thought the game was very even. We looked dangerous on the counter attack [for] most of the evening. Certainly [in the] first half, we had two or three really good opportunities and didn’t pick the final ball.”

The Loons sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with 42 points, as many as the fourth-place LA Galaxy have and one fewer than second-place Real Salt Lake and third-place Seattle Sounders FC have.

Atlanta United, the defending MLS Cup champions, sit atop the Eastern Conference with 48 points, holding an edge over the Philadelphia Union in wins and having played one fewer league match.

They’ve won five straight and seven of their last eight, including a 2-0 victory over Orlando City in the US Open Cup semifinals on August 6.

On Friday, the Five Stripes again bested Orlando City, this time with a single goal off the right foot of striker Josef Martínez from the edge of the box. Minutes later, he hit one off the post.

“He did almost everything perfect, but then he hit the post, but you know that he can do that for you,” Atlanta United head coach Frank de Boer said, according to the team’s official website. “What is key, you can also say when they made the goal, you can also say they deserve it. What is the key, we were more lucky today I think. We have to try to avoid that we are lucky, but again you’re going to have these kind of games during the season. The first half it was really hot for us and you have to get used to it. I spoke with [Eric] Remedi and said that when you are pushing up and you have to track back, you were exhausted. That was not only him.”