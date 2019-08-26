How to Watch US Open Tennis 2019 Without Cable

The US Open will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, from August 26 to September 8.

In the United States, there will be daily coverage of featured matches on ESPN and ESPN 2, while ESPN+ will have live coverage of most of the matches that aren’t televised.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch all of the action live on your computer, phone or other streaming device:

Watch Most Non-Televised Matches: ESPN+

Most matches that aren’t televised on the regular ESPN TV channels can be watched live on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of non-televised US Open matches on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch ESPN & ESPN 2: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ESPN or ESPN2’s US Open coverage on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

You can also watch this coverage on the ESPN website or the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu With Live TV credentials.

Watch ESPN & ESPN 2: Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ESPN or ESPN2’s US Open coverage on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

You can also watch this coverage on the ESPN website or the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

2019 US Open Preview

Defending men’s and women’s champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka will return to Flushing as No. 1 seeds.

Djokovic, 32, is coming off a run to the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters, where he fell to Russian 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on August 17.

“He played amazing tennis from 4-3 in the second set. Not much that I could really do,” the Serb said, according to the ATP Tour website. “I tried to return his serve. And when I had my racquet on the ball I was returning his serves, but you can’t really predict someone or prepare yourself for someone serving that big a second serve consistently. He definitely has a lot of confidence. When you have so much confidence, then obviously you allow yourself to go for these kind of shots. I congratulate him. He deserved to win the match.”

Djokovic, in search of his 17th Grand Slam title, won the Australian Open and Wimbledon earlier this year.

“I lost to a player that was playing amazing, so I’ll take that and I’ll move forward to New York and have a good practice week,” he said, per the ATP Tour site.

“Then, of course, get myself ready for the Open. I love playing in those conditions there on center court. I’m going to fight for a title as everyone else does, and I like my chances. I feel good and I look forward to it.”

The 21-year-old Osaka suffered a knee injury during her quarterfinals match with Sofia Kenin, 20, at the Cincinnati Masters and withdrew while trailing her fellow American 6-4, 1-6, 2-0.

“It sucks, especially since I didn’t want to get injured this close to the Open,” Osaka said, according to the WTA website. “And now I’m kind of worried a little bit.

“She was playing well. I had to really think about what I had to do during the match, so I’m not that mad at the result. The injured part sucks, but losing, it’s not that big of a deal.”

Osaka’s victory over Serena Williams at Arthur Ashe Stadium Stadium a year ago represented her first Grand Slam title. She won her second at the Australian Open earlier this year.

“Last year I won the US Open, and this year I’m trying to play the US Open,” Osaka said, per the WTA site. “I don’t even really think about winning the tournament. I just want to have the chance to play it, you know?

“I feel like this [injury] might have that 1% chance of me not being able to play, and that’s what’s concerning me.

“In the end, I’m going to play even if the doctor says no, probably.”