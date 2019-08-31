How to Watch USC vs Fresno State Football Online Without Cable

Beginning what could be a make-or-break season for Clay Helton in Los Angeles, USC hosts Fresno State on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Fresno State vs USC Preview

USC is coming off it’s first losing season since 2000 and face a tough test in Mountain West champion Fresno State.

The 5-7 season bought the Trojans no love in the opening AP poll and the program starts the year unranked. It has also put head coach Clay Helton on the scorching hot seat entering the year with little room for error. In odds provided by SportsBetting.ag, Helton is the favorite to be first Power 5 skipper to be fired.

USC is moving away from a traditional pro-style offense this season and opting to run the Air Raid instead under Graham Harrell — a disciple of Mike Leach.

Harrell also played for Leach at Texas Tech in 2008 leading the nation in passing yards behind a stellar offensive line. He expects the same kind of protection for his quarterback J.T. Daniels from his Trojans in the trenches.

“Dominate up front,” Harrell told the Associated Press. “We always expect that, and that’s what I tell them. I think our success is going to start up front always. And that’s not on our football team in particular. That’s on any football team. If you dominate the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball really, offense or defense, you’re probably going to have a lot of success.”

Daniels won a four-man competition at the QB position and will have a chance to thrive in an offense that allows quarterbacks to put up big-time numbers.

“I absolutely love it,” Daniels said of the offense. “More importantly, the whole team does. I think it’s a great system fit for all of us. It gets the ball in playmakers’ hands faster. It’s not as much thinking. We just go out and execute.”

Fresno State has notched back-to-back double-digit win season underJeff Tedford and are anticipated to have another big year. The Bulldogs were picked to win the West division in the Mountain West media poll with 17 of 21 first place votes.

Fresno State will be testing out senior QB Jorge Reyna, who is making his first start.

“It’s going to be a great test for him against a great defense that flies around,” Tedford said. “He’s just got to manage the game and do his part and not get too amped up about it, just play within himself.”

Playing against a fast-paced air raid offense, it will be important for the Bulldogs to try and control the pace of the game.

“It’s going to be imperative that we get to the ball, because it’s an explosive offense, there’s no doubt about it,” Tedford said. “We’ve been practicing really fast, but games are different, and they have weapons.”

USC is a 13.5-point favorite in the matchup and the over-under is set at 52.5.