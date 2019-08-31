How to Watch Virginia vs Pittsburgh Football Online Without Cable

Technically, either Pittsburgh or Virginia will be atop the ACC Coastal standings after Saturday night, as the Panthers host the Cavaliers in a Week 1 intra-conference matchup.

Virginia vs Pittsburgh Preview

Bronco Mendenhall has Virginia on a steady climb, winning two games in 2016, six in 2017 and then finishing with an 8-4 record a year ago. The Cavaliers qualified for the Belk Bowl and beat South Carolina 28-0.

Virginia climbed in to the AP Poll for one week last season, getting to No. 23. However, it was a loss to Pittsburgh that 23-13 loss to Pittsburgh that knocked them out of the rankings for good in 2018.

The preseason media poll has Virginia pegged to win the ACC’s historically volatile Costal division — a testament to the growth under Mendenhall. Last season, Virginia was picked to finish dead last.

“We have as good a chance as anyone on our side of the division to win this league,” Mendenhall told the Washington Post. “I don’t think that’s a stretch to say that. We have a returning quarterback. We have a strong defense. We have a culture of excellence. We have confidence. We have an expectation that that’s what we’re capable of. Now doing it is the next part.”

Virginia is looking to replace both running back Jordan Ellis and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus who were key contributors a year ago.

Pittsburgh won the Costal Division last season but were then fodder for Clemson in the ACC title game, falling 42-10. The Panthers became the sixth different team in as many years to complete the feat of winning the division.

Pittsburgh still qualified for a bowl games, but narrowly fell to Stanford in the Sun Bowl 14-13. However, head coach Pat Narduzzi isn’t worried about what happened in the past.

“Doesn’t matter what happened a year ago,” he said. “They’re the preseason favorites. I don’t know if that’s media. I don’t even know who votes on all that stuff. But there’s a reason they’re there. There’s a reason we’re picked fourth. So our guys got to step up.”

The Panthers have never lost an opener under Narduzzi, going 4-0. However, all those wins came against lower-level opponents. For Virginia, the last time they bested an FBS team in an opener came was 2013 (BYU).

“We don’t have time to start slow,” Virginia QB Bryce Perkins said. “We’ve got to start fast because this game’s going to kind of set the pace for the rest of the season. … We don’t have time to kind of meander into it.”