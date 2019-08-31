How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Boston College Football Online

Following their first losing season in 26 years, Virginia Tech look to get 2019 started on the right foot when they take on Boston College Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill.

Virginia Tech vs Boston College Preview

The Hokies are coming off of a 6-7 season that ended in a 35-31 loss to Cincinnati in the Military Bowl. It was the first time since 1992 that the program finished with a losing record.

Boston College qualified for a bowl game with a 7-5 record, but their appearance in the First Responder Bowl against Boise State was called off due to bad weather. The Eagles were ranked as high as No. 17 in the AP Poll last season.

It’s an interesting opener for both squads that starts things off in a hurry, which is what Boston College head coach Steve Addazio addressed this week.

“Sometimes when you play an opener that you’re a heavy favorite to win in, it can get equally frustrating and get sloppy,” Addazio said. “This has your full attention. There is an energy level that comes with this.”

Virginia Tech is currently a 4.5-point road favorite for the game and the over-under is set at 58. The Hokies are 7-3 in their last 10 against the Eagles, however, Boston College broke a three-game losing streak to the Hokies last year with a 31-21 victory in Blacksburg. Addazio knows his BC squad will get a good test from Virginia Tech.

“We’re excited to have an opportunity to play an elite team opening day. That’s had our attention of our team throughout the winter, spring, and certainly preseason camp,” Addazio said. “Opening day, sometimes you don’t know who you’re going to exactly get. No matter what you do, you’re never going to manufacture the bright lights and pressure of the day. It’s amazing to me what happens.”

The feeling is mutual from the Virginia Tech skipper, Justin Fuente.

“Boston College would be a tremendous challenge if they were Week 1 or Week 6 or 9 or 12,” Fuente said. “They happen to be Week 1.”

Boston College ran all over Virginia Tech last time out, amassing 219 yards and three TDs on the ground. The Hokies said the focus is on stopping running back A.J. Dillon, although it’s a tougher task with BC dual-threat QB Anthony Brown also lurking as a major threat..

“Actually doing it is the challenge,” Fuente said. “They can get the quarterback involved in the run game as well, which poses a whole other set of issues.”

The season continues for Virginia Tech next week with a matchup against Old Dominion. The Hokies will also see Furman before a tough stretch that features Duke and Miami.

Boston College gets Richmond next before hosting Kansas to close out a three-game home stand to open up the season. The Eagles also have a matchup with No. 1 overall Clemson lurking on Oct. 26.