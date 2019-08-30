How to Watch Wisconsin vs South Florida Football Online

In just the second head-to-head meeting in their history, the Wisconsin Badgers and USF Bulls meet for a 2019 college football opener Friday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Wisconsin vs South Florida Preview

While Wisconsin lost some of their supremely talented offensive linemen, the program is so loaded with talent that despite the departure of two starters to the NFL, they really shouldn’t see all that much of a drop off in production. A staple of the Badgers program, a big and mean offensive line will be a huge component to their offensive gameplan in 2019. Wisconsin returns running back Jonathan Taylor, who put together a monster 2,194-yard season on the ground last year and features what should be one of the best ground attacks in the nation.

Defensively, the Badgers struggled a bit in 2018. Riddled with injuries, a number of younger players were forced to step into action and see some heavy minutes. While obviously not ideal at the time, the Badgers look to now be loaded with returning contributors on defense and assuming the injury bug doesn’t bite once again, should be one of the deeper defenses in the Big 10. As for the bad news, the Badgers lose a number of elite contributors at linebacker and will be tasked with having some relatively unproven options step in and fill some big shoes. That uncertainty and lack of experience at one of the defenses’ most important positions could prove to be a major problem for the Wisconsin defense as the year goes on.

For South Florida, they’re coming off a disappointing 7-6 season after staring off the Charlie Strong era with a 10-2 campaign. Now with Strong in his third year and his first recruiting class expected to play a much more prominent role, we get to see just exactly what Strong is capable of doing with the Bulls. That said, Strong has done an excellent job of luring talented transfer players to his squad and his recruiting classes have typically been bolstered by some savvy transfer pickups. With a what looks to be a well-rounded roster in place, the Bulls are hoping for a bounceback campaign in 2019.

While the offense has some question marks with new offensive coordinator Kerwin Bell taking the helm, the defense is by far the biggest question mark with regards to the Bulls. Allowing an abysmal 447 yards and 32 points per game, the Bulls will need to see drastic improvement on that side of the ball in order to turn things around. The Bulls should have a solid and experienced secondary but similar to Wisconsin, has some major concerns with young pieces stepping in at multiple starting linebacker spots.

The Wisconsin rushing attack is just too big and strong for the Bulls to repeatedly stop, or even really slow down. While USF should be able to find the endzone a few times and keep things interesting, expect the Badgers to jump out to an early lead and control the game from wire to wire.