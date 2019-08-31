How to Watch WSU vs New Mexico State Football Online Without Cable

With four eight-win seasons in a row, highlighted by last year’s 11-2 campaign, Washington State is establishing itself as a Pac-12 power. On Saturday, the Cougars will look to get the 2019 season started on the right foot when they take on New Mexico State in Pullman.

New Mexico State vs WSU Preview

The Cougars set a school record with 11 victories las season, losing just twice en route to a 28-26 victory over Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl.

A week before the Cougars’ 2019 opener, head coach Mike Leach named redshirt senior Anthony Gordon the team’s starting quarterback. Gordon has attempted five passes in his college career.

“A bunch of people are probably still thinking I might flinch or something, but I spent four years, I’ve been waiting for this, I’ve been starving for this opportunity and to finally get it, I’m ready,” Gordon said, according to The Spokesman-Review. “I think a lot of people are going to find out they’re wrong for doubting me.”

In 2018, Gordon was passed over for the starting role in favor of graduate transfer Gardner Minshew.

“Last year, I was just kind of thinking, ‘I’m going to play so good, they’re going to have no choice but to hopefully name me the starter.’ But there’s a lot more to it,” Gordon told The Spokesman-Review. “It’s not just about how good you play, it’s about how the guys react to you and stuff.”

He added: “You need to be a leader; you need to be somebody the guys can go to and through adversity. Gardner, throughout the season, we had a lot of game-winning drives and stuff, and Gardner kept his calm, cool and collectiveness the whole entire time. That’s something I’ve been really trying to draw from, the way his personality was and all that while giving my own taste to it as well.”

New Mexico State went 3-9 in 2018, a year after they posted their first winning season since 2002.

Redshirt sophomore Josh Adkins, who last year claimed the starting quarterback role in the middle of the season, will open this year’s campaign as the undisputed starter. Across 10 games in 2018, he completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 2,563 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

“I feel like we have more talent and speed than we’ve had in the past but we need to play a clean game,” NMSU head coach Doug Martin said of the clash with the Cougars, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “Mental errors, especially in key situations, really hurt us last year. Josh has matured, but the next step for him is learning to manage a game. That’s going to be a big key for us.”

Martin added: “Washington State has team speed on defense,” Martin said, “and they bring pressure a lot of different ways. [Adkins] has to be able to read what they’re doing and he’s got to know when to either take off and run or throw the ball away. We can’t afford to take a lot of sacks or start forcing the ball into coverage.”