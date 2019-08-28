‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 10 Online for Free

Tonight is the Season 2 finale of Kevin Costner’s drama Yellowstone. Episode 10 airs on Paramount Network, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) The last episode of the season is called “Sins of the Father.” You’ll want to watch the episode live, since there’s likely to be a big twist that you won’t want to be spoiled about. Read on for details on how to watch online for free.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Paramount Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yellowstone on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Philo TV

Paramount Network is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

Sling TV

Paramount Network is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 10 Preview

Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 10 airs tonight. The episode is called Sins of the Father. The synopsis reads: “The feud with the Becks comes to a head as the Duttons scramble to save one of their own.” If you watched Episode 9, then you know the “one of their own” is John Dutton’s grandson Tate. Tate was kidnapped last week at the end of the episode.

Tonight’s episode will be about three minutes longer than normal, ending around 11:03 p.m. Eastern.

Before we watch tonight, let’s look back at what happened last week. The rest of this article has spoilers for Episode 9.

Last week’s episode was intense and it ended with Tate’s kidnapping. Kayce found Tate’s empty boot the next morning after they followed tire tracks that didn’t belong to anyone on the property. The best guess is that the Beck brothers took Tate, since they were trying to find the person that John Dutton loved the most.

Jimmy got his revenge on Ray, who was killed with the help of the other wranglers. Sadly, this happened after Ray killed Jimmy’s grandfather. :(

At one point Jenkins wanted out of their whole deal, but John told him that he actually wasn’t rich enough to buy his way out of their war. And Beth came to Monica’s rescue when she was accosted by a woman at a local boutique.

But the worst part of the episode was Tate’s disappearance. After what Beck’s men did to Beth and her assistant, Tate is most definitely not safe. I hope they can get to him in time.

