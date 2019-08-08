‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Tonight is the premiere of Season 2 Episode 7 of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone. The new episode airs on Paramount Network, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) It’s called “Resurrection Day.” You’ll want to watch the episode live, since there’s always some kind of twist that you won’t want to be spoiled about. Read on for details on how to watch online for free.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Paramount Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yellowstone on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Philo TV

Paramount Network is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

Sling TV

Paramount Network is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 7

Yellowstone Episode 7 airs tonight. The episode is called Resurrection Day. The synopsis reads: “Tensions escalate as the Beck brothers become frustrated by the Duttons’ unwillingness to play ball. Jamie looks for a fresh start. Tate gets his first horse.”

Tonight’s episode will be about three minutes longer, ending just a few minutes after 11 p.m. Eastern.

Before we watch tonight, let’s look back at what happened last week. The rest of this article has spoilers for Episode 6.

Last week’s episode was called “Blood the Boy,” and it picked up after we were left with John Dutton about to learn just what Jamie did to him by giving out that interview.

Like previous weeks, this one started out with a flashback. We got to see a young Jamie say that he wants to grow up to be just like his dad, including having his dad’s job. That’s when teen Jamie learned that he was admitted to Harvard. John tells him he’ll need that education if he wants to take over Yellowstone one day – he’ll need to be a lawyer.

In the present, Jamie tells John he didn’t tell her everything, but John says he told her enough and he needs to find out how much she knows.

Next, we have the Beck brothers meeting with Rainwater again. Malcolm tells Rainwater that he’d find more value with them than with Jenkins. They can provide slot machines and help negotiate, but they’ll block him if he refuses.

Meanwhile, Jimmy is still preoccupied with needing to make money, but he won’t say why. Jimmy’s going to try riding a bucking horse for money.

Next, the Sheriff pulls John over on the road. John mentions how the Sheriff did an about-face on the news, taking responsibility for what the livestock agents had to do when they shot that man. The Sheriff really wants to know if John’s working with the Beck brothers: he doesn’t want them anywhere near their region. The Sheriff’s in debt to them but he doesn’t want John to be in the same situation.

John goes to see Jenkins because now he’s figured out who killed his cattle: the Beck brothers did so John and Jenkins would be at war.

Meanwhile, Sarah Nguyen the reporter won’t budge despite all of Jamie’s attempts. AND JAMIE KILLS HER. I’m still in shock about this one. Rip and Walker clean up Jamie’s mess and try to cover up for him, but Walker is mad about being made an accessory to murder.

Jimmy won the horse bucking event, which was a GREAT scene we needed after all the murder stuff. But Avery left and isn’t around to celebrate with him. She may have left for good.

Walker decides to leave and he promises Kayce he won’t say anything about what he saw. Kayce lets him live and promises he can come back when Kayce is running the place.

When John finds out the reporter died, he’s mad and makes a statement about how maybe Jamie should’ve killed himself instead.

READ NEXT: Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Review