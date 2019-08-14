‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 8 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Tonight we get to watch Season 2 Episode 8 of Kevin Costner’s gripping drama Yellowstone. The new episode airs on Paramount Network, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) It’s called “Behind Us Only Grey.” You’ll want to watch the episode live, since there’s always some kind of twist that you won’t want to be spoiled about. Read on for details on how to watch online for free.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Paramount Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yellowstone on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Philo TV

Paramount Network is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

Sling TV

Paramount Network is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 8 Preview

Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 8 airs tonight. The episode is called Behind Us Only Grey. The synopsis reads: “John and Rip seek revenge; Monica ponders the consequences of her living situation; Jimmy clears old debts.”

Tonight’s episode will be about three minutes longer, ending just a few minutes after 11 p.m. Eastern.

Before we watch tonight, let’s look back at what happened last week. The rest of this article has spoilers for Episode 7.

Last week’s episode was pretty intense. We saw Jamie struggling with living after killing the reporter Sarah Nguyen and both Beth and his father John told him at different times that he should kill himself. When he decided to follow through on that, his dad found him in the field and stopped him.

Meanwhile, the war with the Beck brothers is getting intense. The Becks threatened Beth but she was determined not to back down. Malcolm was angered about the land that Beth is buying up to protect her family’s ranch. He said he doesn’t believe that they’ll stop Rainwater’s casino.

Malcolm made a huge misstep because what he did in Episode 7 is forcing Rainwater and the Duttons to become allies against a bigger threat.

First, the Duttons realized that it was the Becks who poisoned the cattle, not Jenkins.

And then, Beck’s men killed Beth’s assistant and threatened her life after beating her up, even attempting to rape her. It was a horrifying scene and Beth only lived because Rip saved her life. The two men were hung outside Malcolm Beck’s house as a warning. The war is very real now.

In the middle of all of this, Monca gets back together with Kayce. She and Tate move into the ranch so they can work things out. Kayce wasn’t up front with Monica about what was going on. But he should be, since this war could spill over and affect her too.

Jamie moved into the bunkhouse and seems to be on firmer footing now as he makes friends with the cowboys.

Rip told Beth that he loved her, right after he was shot.

And John told Kayce that the only solution left to them is to kill the Beck brothers.

