49ers vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After a convincing win against to open up the season, the San Francisco 49ers are eyeing a 2-0 start as they travel to Paul Brown Stadium to take on a feisty Cincinnati Bengals squad on Sunday.

49ers vs Bengals Preview

Behind a strong second half, San Francisco was able to erase some mistakes and put the Tampa Bay Buccaneers away to move to 1-0.

The win was highlighted by a pair of interception returns by Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon that helped put the game away.

Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t particularly sharp, passing for just 166 yards with one touchdown and one interception. However, the strong defensive outing did enough despite the fact that the Bucs outgained the San Francisco 295-246.

“It’s fun to win when you can be hard on the guys the next day because there’s a lot of stuff on that tape that could have cost us that game in all three phases,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game.

“I was disappointed with that and still to be able to pull out a win says a lot about the guys we’ve got in there. They kept grinding, and when you do that usually good things happen.”

The Bengals entered Week 1 as one of the biggest underdogs, but played inspired despite the a one-point loss the the Seattle Seahawks, 21-20.

Quarterback Andy Dalton passed for a career-high 418 yards and two first-half touchdowns to John Ross, who excelled in the absence of A.J. Green. Ross finished with 158 yards, which nearly matched his 210 yards he recorded all of last season.

Green is working his way back to the field from an ankle injury, having taken off his boot this week.

“Once we get A.J. [Green] back, there ain’t no talking about the Browns no more,” Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd told Tyler Dragon of Cincinnati.com.

Green — the team’s star wide receiver and a perennial Pro Bowler — is expected be getting on the field for rehab this week. That being said, Green is adamant that he doesn’t want to rush back, either.

“I don’t want to do all this work and then get back out there and hurt it again,” Green told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s got to be ready so I can play at a high level.”

The Bengals can also take have some optimism about the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 233 yards a year after being the worst unit in football.

The Bengals are installed a two-point home favorites against the San Francisco 49ers. Dating back to last year, the Bengals have lost eight of their last nine games.