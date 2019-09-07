How to Watch Michigan vs Army Football Online Without Cable

The Michigan Wolverines football team will host the Army Black Nights at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox.

Army vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines opened their 2019 campaign by trampling Middle Tennessee State 40-19, though head coach Jim Harbaugh thought the Michigan offense didn’t play its best.

“This offense, they handle the ball a lot,” Harbaugh said, according to The Michigan Daily. “It’s a lot — the snap, the ride, the decision, the pull and throw. So actually it’s quite good. Obviously, we’re not taking a deep, long bow. We know we can play better. That’s an area we’ve got to get better at, be more efficient at.”

In their first game under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who last year was a wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at Alabama, the offense put up 220 yards through the air and 233 on the ground. They went 5-of-13 on third-down conversions and lost a pair of fumbles.

One of those fumbles belonged to senior quarterback Shea Patterson, who completed 17 of 29 passes for 203 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

“I think we definitely know who we are,” Patterson said, per The Michigan Daily. “From day one, I think we knew who we were, right when Gattis came in.”

On Saturday, the Wolverines defense, led by fourth-year coordinator Don Brown, will be tasked with stopping the Black Knights’ triple-option offense.

“It’s a unique offense, it’s something that we don’t see every day,” new defensive line coach Shaun Nua said, per The Michigan Daily. “It’s such a spread offensive world that you see the triple option, it’s just different, but other than that, it’s still football. You still gotta get 11 guys to do their assignment and get to the ball as hard as they can.”

Army also claimed victory in their season debut, edging Rice 14-7 on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Kelvin Hopkins Jr. to Kell Walker with under four minutes remaining. The Black Knights amassed 231 rushing yards and were 9-of-15 on third-down conversions.

“It was a good win and a real battle for us,” Army head coach Jeff Monken said, according to 247Sports. “The coach from Rice has done a great job in changing that team around from a year ago until now. They sure played us tough. They are a physical team, and he said leading up to the game that they were going to be a team that was willing to go toe to toe with us and they sure did.”

Monken added: “It took a 60-minute battle and a heck of a drive by our offense in the fourth quarter, and a stand by our defense, to finish that game off. I’m proud of our guys and I thought it was a great victory.”