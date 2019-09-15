Bears vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears will rely on their highly-touted defenses on Sunday at Mile High Stadium as they look to get back on track following disappointing losses to division rivals in Week 1.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it's in your market (coverage map), it'll be televised on Fox.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Chicago and Denver) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bears vs Broncos on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Chicago and Denver). It also includes CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Bears and Broncos games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bears vs Broncos on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bears vs Broncos and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Bears vs Broncos Preview

Sunday’s Week 2 tilt will reunite Vic Fangio with the Bears — the team he spent previously spent four seasons with coordinating the defense. A game-wrecker Fangio is preparing his Broncos to face is star pass-rusher Khalil Mack, who quickly wowed after arriving in Chicago following a blockbuster trade last season.

“I didn’t know a lot about him other than he was a good player,” Fangio said of Mack, recalling the trade. “When he came out of college, we were drafting very late in the first round in San Francisco at the time, so they said don’t even bother watching him. So, I didn’t watch him as a collegiate player. With him in Oakland and me in the NFC, I didn’t really see him play a lot.

“Then when we got him and it was just after a few days, it was like … ‘Holy crap!'”

Mack used to call the AFC West home, the Denver linemen will be well-acquainted as well. Mack has recorded 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, 14 tackles for loss in eight career games against Denver. That includes a five-sack performance in 2015.

The Broncos have Von Miller as their star pass-rusher. He leads the league with 98 sacks since his rookie year. However, the Denver unit as a whole will be looking to improve after failing to hit an opposing quarterback for the first time since Dec. 14, 2014 in a 24-16 loss to Oakland.

“If I don’t get a sack, I’m going to be upset. That’s just how it is,” Miller told reporters. “If I don’t get a sack and then we lose on top of that, it’s a double loss for me. That’s my job and I like to get my job done.”

Joe Flacco had an uneven Denver debut, passing for 268 yards and one touchdown. However, the veteran QB had a hard time giving the offense some juice late when the Broncos needed a score.

Both team’s can’t afford an 0-2 start to the season. The Broncos will try to keep pace in the AFC West with Patrick Mahomes Chiefs, while the Bears will try to stave off the Lions, Packers and Vikings as they seek consecutive NFC North banners for the first time since the 2005-06 seasons.

Odds Shark has Chicago listed as a two-point favorite for the game, with the total set at an even 40 — the lowest of the weekend and a testament to both team’s defensive units. The Broncos lead the all-time series 8-7.

