Bears vs Redskins Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After a week where all their NFC North rivals won, the Chicago Bears head to FedExField for a near must-win game early in the season against a Redskins team that is hungry for its first win of the season.

Bears vs Redskins Preview

The Bears are 1-1, but just 19 points through two games has some hitting the panic button about Matt Nagy’s squad, specifically quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The third-year quarterback has yet to throw a touchdown pass and is completing just 58 percent of his passes.

However, Trubisky sees an opening for a breakout against the Redskins.

“They got some openings where we could have some success on offense this week,” Trubisky told reporters Thursday. “We’ve got to believe that this offense can explode at any minute because of the playmakers and the special guys we have in the locker room.”

The Bears managed their first win of the season last week as kicker Eddy Pineiro drilled a 53-yard field goal to seal a 16-14 win.

“We can’t keep doing that, but I like that we’re going through some adversity right now,” head coach Matt Nagy said. “I like that we got the win, I like that it’s mentally callousing us.

“It’s making us mentally tougher and when you can get mentally stronger and still win the game, you figure things out, you stick together, you become a lot stronger in the end and I think that’s where we’re at right now. We’re learning from that.”

The Redskins are trudging along as well, losing to their division rival Eagles and Cowboys to start the season. In those two losses, Washington has allowed 569 yards in the second halves of those games combined, seeing the wins slip out of reach.

“We’re struggling a little bit, but it takes time,” defensive tackle Tim Settle said. “The more we work together as a team, the more we progress as a team, the better we’re going to get. We’re going to get things rolling. It’s going to be pretty.”

Case Keenum isn’t the flashiest name at QB, but he’s been more than serviceable for the Redskins. Through two games he’s passed for 601 yards and five touchdown passes. More importantly, he hasn’t thrown an interception.

“I’m well aware of Case Keenum and what he can do,” Nagy said. “He’s obviously having a good year right now. Statically he’s protecting the football. He’s very, very football smart. So his football IQ is high. He gets the ball out.”

Chicago is a 5.5-point road favorite for the game, according to Odds Shark. The total for the game is set at a 41 — one of the lowest of the week.