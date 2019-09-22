Bengals vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Buffalo Bills are off to a surprising 2-0 start and have a prime opportunity to remain undefeated as they welcome the winless Cincinnati Bengals to town on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Bills on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Bills on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Cincinnati and Buffalo) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Bills on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Cincinnati and Buffalo) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Bills on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Bills on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Bills and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Bengals vs Bills Preview

The Bengals had a solid showing despite a one-point loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. That could not be said about the walloping they took last week at the hands of the 49ers last week, 41-17.

Cincy was gashed for 572 total yards, including 259 on the ground. It was the worst defensive showing in a home opener ever for the Begnals.

“There is no gray,” Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. “We screwed it up. It’s not just the players; it’s us coaches as well. This is a performance-based business and we did not perform at all (Sunday).”

The team is still awaiting the return of perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green, who suffered an ankle injury on the first day of training camp. Green is out of his walking boot but the updates have been few and far between. The latest came from Zac Taylor, who said he hopes Green can play an “early portion of the schedule.”

Meanwhile, the Bills have been rolling behind Josh Allen, knocking off both the Giants and Jets at MetLife Stadium to open the season.

In a 28-14 win over the Giants last wee, Allen was 19 of 30 for 253 yards with a touchdown passing. Most importantly, he had no turnovers.

“He’s understanding the game a little better within the game, and what he can and can’t do,” McDermott said Monday, a day after the Bills improved to 2-0. “I think that in and of itself is a step.”

Rookie Devin Singletary rushed for 57 yards and his first career TD last week. He’s been a bright spot and leads the team with 127 rush yards, second-most among rookies. However, there’s a chance he missed the game against the Bengals with a hamstring issue.

If he’s out, veteran Frank Gore will see an uptick in carries. Gore rushed for 68 yards last week and has 14,836 career rush yards — fourth-most all-time

“We’ve got a great (running back) room, period,” Gore said. “Whatever role we all got, we’re going to try our best to do it. T.J.’s been a starter in this league, I’ve been a starter. We’ve still got to see what happens with Devin, but I think we’ve got a great group and whatever number gets called, we try our best to do the right thing.

“As a group, we just keep working and just trying to get better each week, each day, and I think we will. But I think we’ve been having some success, too. The one-two punch, me and Motor, I think we’ve been doing good together.”

The Bills are currently listed as a six-point favorite for the game with a total of 44.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Bengals Games Without Cable in 2019