Bills vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A pair of playoff long shots from the state of New York meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday as Saquon Barkley and the Giants host Josh Allen and the Bills.

Bills vs Giants Preview

The Bills were able to squeak the Jets in Week 1, scoring late to pull away for a 17-16 win with a pair of fourth quarter scores.

While it wasn’t the prettiest win, the Bills are still 1-0. However, the team doesn’t expect ay praise.

“This is Buffalo, man, we don’t get no credit,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said. “Hey, we have no reason to think we’re going to win the Super Bowl because we don’t get no credit outside of here. We’re going to continue to work. That’s what (coach) Sean (McDermott) preaches every day. We’re not complacent. We understand that it’s going to be a day-by-day thing.”

Quarterback Josh Allen was 24-of-37 for 254 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the debut to his sophomore season. His favorite target was speedy newcomer John Brown, who caught seven passes for 123 yards.

The late surge combined with a stellar defensive effort helped the Bills overcome four first half turnovers.

“We continued to fight,” Brown said. “We didn’t point any fingers. We just kept fighting until the time was up.”

The Giants were shellacked by the Dallas Cowboys, 35-17. Barkley had just 11 caries in the game but managed 120 yards rushing. He also caught four passes for 19 yards.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win,” Barkley told reporters this week. “If we play better than we did last game, and we execute what we need to execute, I don’t think the conversation will be about 15 touches. I think we find a way to win that game. But at the end of the day, Dallas made more plays than us. We just have to find a way to do that better.”

The Giants might not have any option but to give it to Barkley. The team’s No. 1 receiver Sterling Shepard is out for the contest, joining a slew of other Giants pass-catchers on the sideline. Fellow wide receiver Cody Latimer is questionable with a calf injury, rookie receiver Darius Slayton has a hamstring injury and veteran Golden Tate III is suspended for the first four games.

“I don’t know if I feel any pressure,” said Bennie Fowler, one of the team’s few healthy receivers. “If it is pressure, it is good pressure, especially to go out there and do well. They have the faith and confidence in us to do well.”

The expectations are not exactly Super Bowl or bust in the Giants locker room. The team had an interesting offseason, seeing multiple stars leave the team, including Odell Beckham Jr., who the franchise shipped to Cleveland just an offseason removed from signing him to the richest WR deal in NFL history. Vegas set the Giants win total this season at six. Barkley, however, isn’t worried about the rough start.

“I feel like it’s more everyone outside of our locker room that’s panicking,” Barkley said. “When you break it down, there are 32 teams in the NFL. Half of those teams lost last week, besides two of them that tied. But half of those teams lost. Any team in the NFL, just because you won big doesn’t mean you’re going to go 16-0. Just because you lost badly doesn’t mean you’re going to go 0-16. Don’t panic. Just find a way to get better every single week.”

Buffalo is listed as a two point favorite for the contest with a total of 44.5, according to Odds Shark.

