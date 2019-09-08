How to Watch Bills vs Jets Online Without Cable

Two AFC East foes that have their sights set on surprising seasons meet up in Week 1 of the NFL season when the Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets on Sunday.

Bills vs Jets Preview

Since 2000, the Bills and Jets have combined for exactly one AFC East title, watching the Tom Brady and the New England Patriots rule over the division with an iron fist. Nonetheless, the two squads begin the year with hopes that this year could be different.

The Jets made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, signing running back Le’Veon Bell to a lucrative free agent contract.

Bell had a high-profile, season-long holdout with the Pittsburgh Steelers a year ago, opting to preserve his body for a long-term deal rather than play out a year on a franchise tag.

Bell sat out the entirety of the preseason and is excited to finally be back on the field.

“I can’t even explain it, bro,” he told the Jets’ team site. “It’s been a long time since I played football. A lot of people are excited to watch me play. Just quadruple that. That’s how excited I am to play.

“Talk about the long wait … I’m ready.”

The Jets will also hope to see some progression out of second year quarterback Sam Darnold. The Jets went 4-9 in his starts and the USC product collected 2,865 yards, 17 TDs and 15 interceptions.

The game will be the first time for Adam Gase, who was hired by the Jets after three seasons with the Dolphins where he went 23-25.

”Great energy level, love it, but we’ve got to maintain that and we have to maintain that when there’s adversity because in the NFL, it’s never going to be smooth sailing,” said Gase. ”Something’s going to come up. We’re going to lose somebody at some point where it’s going to hurt and then the next guy has got to step up and the rest of the guys got to make sure they do their job.”

The Bills went 6-10 last year after a surprising 9-7 in 2017 landed them in the playoffs. There will be eyes on second-year quarterback Josh Allen, who showed some good things last season but needs to improve as a passer.

Last season, Allen passed for 2,074 yards and 10 touchdowns, but also had 12 interceptions. His best — and most surprising — quality was his efficiency running the ball. He collected 631 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns.

”I think there’s a lot to prove with the guys that we’ve got on this team, we’re very hungry,” Allen said. ”We’re not going to talk a lot, we’re not going to be in the media a lot. We want to focus in and play the best football we can and win as many football games as we can.”

