Broncos vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are seeking a rare 3-0 start under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur as they welcome the struggling Denver Broncos to Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Packers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Denver and Green Bay) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Packers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Denver and Green Bay). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Broncos and Packers games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Packers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Packers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Broncos vs Packers Preview

Who was the last Packers head coach to start 2-0? Vince Lombardi. That puts LaFleur in some rare air early in his career, but he’s not getting ahead of himself just yet.

“The way I see it,” LaFleur said, “it’s one week at a time. We can’t look any further than today, and preparing to go out and do the best job that we can and get better today. I see it as one game at a time. I’m not worried about what comes down the road.”

The Packers are in the midst of a tough 11-day stretch where they will play three games. They beat their NFC North rival Vikings 21-16 last week and take on the Eagles on Thursday night next week.

“You just grind through it,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “We’ve done this over the years. You’re always going to have Thursday night games, at least one every season, so you know it’s a tight week. … We’ve had a number of these at home and done really well over the years, so we gotta take care of business on Sunday and get ready for a short week knowing that there’s a nice little break coming at the end of it.”

Green Bay third-year back Aaron Jones racked up 116 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 23 carries last week in the win against the Vikings. It’s a nice wrinkle for the Packers, who have had an inconsistent run game of late.

“He did an unbelievable job,” LaFleur said. “Matter of fact, he was our player of the game on offense. He did a great job. But I thought it really started up front, too. I thought our offensive line did a really nice job blocking for him.”

The Broncos fell to 0-2 in heartbreaking fashion, taking the lead late on a gutsy two-point conversion call by first-year head coach Vic Fangio only to see the Bears pull it out with some kicking heroics.

“We’re trying to win games, and if we have an opportunity to win a game with a two-point play at the end there, I’m always going to consider it,” Fangio said.

Emmanuel Sanders has been a bright spot for Denver despite the slow start, recording 16 receptions for 184 yards, two TDs and a 2-point conversion in his comeback from Achilles surgery.

The Packers are 7.5-point favorites with a total of 43 points.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Packers Games Without Cable in 2019