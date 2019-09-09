Broncos vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

After finally reaching the end of the Antonio Brown saga in Oakland, the Raiders look to start the season out on the right foot as they host the Denver Broncos for an AFC West divisional matchup to close out Week 1 of the NFL season.

Broncos vs Raiders Preview

It’s been a wild last few weeks for the Oakland Raiders as they have dealt with the drama stemming from a trade for star wide receiver Antonio Brown in the offseason.

Brown sat out the preseason and missed most of training camp with frostbitten feet, had a helmet issue he reportedly threatened to retire over and even had a spat with his GM that nearly got physical.

The Raiders finally put an end to the ordeal, releasing Brown after he demanded it on Instagram.

Shortly after his release, the New England Patriots scooped up Brown following his release, signing him to a one-year deal worth up $15 million. Brown will get a $9 million signing bonus with the team, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders were obviously disappointed they gave up assets for a star player that never played a down for them, but seemed somewhat relieved to put the situation behind them.

“We just have exhausted everything,” head coach Jon Gruden said on Saturday following Brown’s release. “We tried every way possible to make it work. All I’m gonna say is, it’s disappointing. I’m really proud of our players, our coaches, our owner, our front office. We did everything we could to make this work. I’m sorry it didn’t. I apologize, but I will tell you I am very proud of what we did as an organization to try and I wish Antonio nothing but the best and I’m sorry that we never got a chance to see him in Silver and Black. Very disappointing in my career as a coach.”

Despite the drama that has consumed Oakland as of late, the Broncos are not taking the Raiders lightly.

“We all know how Derek Carr is when you can protect him, he can go through the reads and he feels comfortable back there,” Denver edge rusher Von Miller told The Associated Press. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league if he can do that.”

The Broncos have been one of the league’s best team during opening week. Denver has a 39-19-1 record in the first game of the season and have won their last seven despite a mishmash of coaches and starting quarterbacks.

Denver is a 2.5-point road favorite in the game, with a total of 42, according to Odds Shark.