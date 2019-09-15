Cardinals vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Riding the momentum from a blowout victory against the Dolphins to open up the season, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens look for a 2-0 start against this year’s No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals vs Ravens Preview

Kyler Murray’s debut and Arizona’s season started off disastrous. Then the fourth quarter arrived.

After starting just 9 for 25 for 70 yards and an interception, Murray rallied to Cardinals to a 27-27 tie against the Lions, going 20 for 29 for 238 yards and two touchdowns he rest of the way.

“For a young quarterback on the road in his first start, that’s a tough task,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Where they bring people from, how adept they are at disguising looks and hitting the pressures on time, it’s going to be a real challenge for us.”

The game also marks the returns of Terrell Suggs to Baltimore, where he spent the first 16 years of his career.

“It’s kind of a unique situation, isn’t it? It’s kind of weird,” he said. “Once it hit me that it was actually (Baltimore’s) home opener, that’s when I was kind of like, ‘Wow.’ That’s when the craziness of it kind of set in.”

Suggs’ former teammates are looking forward to the reunion, although for four quarters it will just be. business as usual for an NFL Sunday. Don’t expect a whole lot of nostalgia on the field, where friendship is put on hold.

“To see his face on a scouting report is pretty funny. It’s crazy,” veteran Ravens guard Marshal Yanda said. “That’s just life in the NFL. But come Sunday, it’s business. He understands that, too. We can talk before the game and we can talk after the game, but during the game, it’s business, and everybody has a job to do. He knows that as well.”

The Ravens got an all-world performance out of second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, who completed 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. He had a perfect QB rating of 158.3.

More interestingly, he ran just three times for six yards — a huge change of pace from a year ago, where as a rookie he might have relied on his running ability too much.

“If they allow Lamar to run, he’s going to run,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “They didn’t. They were taking it away for sure. If people decide that that’s going to be the way it’s going to go, he’s not going to run. That’s the way the offense is organized.”

Jackson played so well there’s been MVP chatter around the Ravens’ QB.

“Maybe we shouldn’t treat Jackson as a curiosity anymore,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote. “Maybe we shouldn’t see his implementation as an NFL quarterback as some sort of experiment. Maybe we should look at him in the context of Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, the guys drafted with him, rather than reaching back for the Robert Griffins and Tim Tebows of the world.

“This doesn’t mean Jackson’s going to be league MVP. We can take it slow, at least for now, on that. But it does mean that just maybe we’ve all looked at this the wrong way.”

Odds Shark has Baltimore listed as a large 13-point favorite in the Week 2 matchup, with a total of 46.

