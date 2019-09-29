Chargers vs Dolphins Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-2, but get some relief this week as they face the lowly Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Dolphins on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Dolphins on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Los Angeles and Miami) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Dolphins on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Los Angeles and Miami) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Dolphins on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Dolphins on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Dolphins and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Chargers vs Dolphins Preview

The Chargers received good news this week when it was announced that running back Melvin Gordon would join the team, ending his extended holdout for a new contract.

It was initially reported that Gordon would not be playing against the Dolphins, but he’s expected to get at least limited work in.

“I’m good, man,” Gordon told the media this week following his return. “I didn’t really get to gauge myself like I wanted to, but like I said, if they call my number [I’m ready]. I’ve been grinding. It’s not like I’ve been sitting around and I’m coming in overweight or anything like that. But it’s not like I get a preseason game to get warmed up. You kind of get in and get right in the fire.”

While the Chargers are just 1-2, the running back position has not been the problem. Austin Ekeler filled in and leads AFC running backs in yards from scrimmage. Justin Jackson is averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

Head coach Anthony Lynn is ready to put the Gordon saga behind them and focus instead on revving up their season after the slow start.

“Absolutely we are disappointed,” said Lynn. “But our expectations (and) our standards have not changed. We have a lot of football in front of us and we’re looking forward to it.”

While the Chargers got some good news, the Dolphins have had next to none since the season started. The roster was purged and the lack of talent on the roster has shown. The latest walloping came at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last week 31-6.

Second-year QB Josh Rosen drew the start last week, but ineffective due to the constant pressure he was under. He had just 200 yards and no touchdowns behind his makeshift offensive line.

“Sooner or later I think we’ll get some consistency going,” Rosen told reporters when asked about his line. “We’re just trying to find the best spots to put guys in.”

The Chargers are respecting Rosen, who has been put in a few tough situations to start his career. As the starter last season in Arizona, he played behind one of the worst offensive lines in football.

“We faced him last year and he put the first ten points on the board so we know he can throw it,” said Lynn. “He has arm talent and he’s a good young quarterback but he’s going through some growing pains right now like most do. But if you give him a chance to beat you, I’m sure he will.”

The Chargers are 14.5-point road favorites for the game.

