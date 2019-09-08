Chiefs vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a Super Bowl run with defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes at the controls, but the team gets a big road test out of the gate against a new-look Jacksonville squad looking to improve upon a disappointing 5-11 campaign a year ago.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Preview

Mahomes lit the NFL on fire in his first season as the starter in Kansas City, helping lead an offense that led the league in yards per play (6.84), yards per game (425.6).

Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and an even 50 touchdowns during his MVP campaign, but saw his team fall to the eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots in the AFC Championship 37-31 in overtime.

Even with an MVP trophy on his resume, Mahomes is a little jittery to start the year knowing the Chiefs are looking to break a half-century Super Bowl appearance drought.

“You still have that little nervousness going into the start of the season, but the same time having that familiarity and knowing what you want to accomplish is different,” said Mahomes. “Last year, you think you know, but you don’t.”

The Chiefs re-upped one of their top weapons in advance of the game in speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He signed a three-year extension worth $54 million, with a $5.8 million signing bonus and $35.2 million in guarantees.

“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community.

“This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July. Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team’s success, and we’re pleased that he’ll continue to make an impact for us.”

Hill will likely see a lot of coverage from outspoken Jacksonville corner Jalen Ramsey — a two time Pro Bowler. The duo matched up last year in the Chiefs 30-13 win over the Jags. Hill caught four passes for 61 yards in that game.

“Last year doesn’t matter, so please don’t ask me about last year,” Ramsey told the Associated Press. “It was a totally different team.”

The Jaguars let go of former first-round pick Blake Bortles in the offseason and opted to sign free agent QB Nick Foles to take his place.

Foles and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid have a unique relationship. Reid drafted Foles while he was with the Eagles in 2012 and the Super Bowl MVP also spent time with the veteran skipper in Kansas City in 2016.

“I’m glad he’s playing,” Reid told reporters this week when asked about Foles. “I can’t tell you I’m going to be pulling for him, but it’s a nice story up to this point.”

