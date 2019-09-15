Chiefs vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two AFC West rivals clash looking for 2-0 starts as defending MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs head to Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum to meet up with Derek Carr and the Raiders on Sunday.

Chiefs vs Raiders Preview

It was no surprise to the Mahomes and the Chiefs light it up in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coming away with a comfy 40-26 win.

However, the Raiders rebounding from a tumultuous Antonio Brown saga and sinking the Broncos 24-16 was something few saw coming. Among those who looked sharp was Tyrell Williams, who was an unheralded signing with Brown coming to town. Against Denver as the Raiders top option, he caught six balls for 105 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s definitely an opportunity I’ve been excited for,” Williams said. “My second year in the league when Keenan Allen had gotten hurt, I kind of was the No. 1 receiver that year (for the Chargers). I kind of just went unnoticed I guess. Just getting this opportunity and being able to showcase this is exciting.”

The game will be an end of an era of sorts for the Raiders, with the contest against the Chiefs likely being the last time the team plays on a partial baseball field. It’s the team’s final home game before the end of the World Series. The next five weeks include four road games and a trip to London to face the Bears on Oct. 6.

“It’s like running full speed and then when you get to full speed, belly flopping on pavement,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “That’s about what it feels like when you hit. If you look around it, our guys are all patched up. Stuff on their knees, taped up today and things like that. That stuff is like road rash, for real. I wish they’d soften it up, but I guess it needs to be a fast track.”

The Chiefs are dealing with some injury concerns on the offensive side of the ball, premier among those being to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who exited last week’s win with a broken collarbone.

“I’m big on next guy up,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told the media this week. “We’ve done that over the years and so I expect the next guys to step up and play. Nobody is alike, but most of the guys at this level have strengths, and so you play to their strengths and then you keep coaching them and teaching them to make their things that maybe they’re not as strong better. But when you are putting your game plan together, you play to your strengths.”

Sammy Watkins made an impact in a big way in Hill’s absence, recording nine catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs are listed as a touchdown road favorite for the game, with the total set at 53.5 — the highest on the weekend slate.

