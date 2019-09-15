Colts vs Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After stunning the NFL with an absolute throttling of the Cleveland Browns, the Tennessee Titans return home to Nissan Stadium for an important AFC South matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts vs Titans Preview

The Titans didn’t just beat the Browns in Week 1 — they demolished them 43-13. Marcus Mariota notched three touchdown passes in the win — including a 75-yard screen to Derrick Henry — and the defense picked off Baker Mayfield three times.

Tight end Delanie Walker had five catches for 55 yards and two scores and unleashed a rant for the ages after the win.

“This is just another game,” Walker told reporters. “We ain’t worried about it. I’m gonna tell you again man, they were who we thought they were. Y’all can crown them if you want to crown them. Still got to play football.”

Malcom Butler sealed the victory with a pick-six of Mayfield, rounding out a near perfect day for the Titans defense. Tennessee turned all three turnovers into a touchdown.

“We visualize this,” safety Kevin Byard said. “I don’t think it’s anything anyone is surprised by.”

But the Titans aren’t resting on their laurels after one big win. Tennessee has their eyes on something more.

“We’re planning to do a lot bigger things than going just 1-0,” Byard told reporters. “We want to go win a Super Bowl, so that’s something we have to focus on. It’s just another step on trying to go from good to great.”

The Titans will face the Colts without a familiar face, as quarterback Andrew Luck stepped away from the game just before the season, shocking the NFL with his retirement. He never lost to Tennessee in 11 starts.

Jacoby Brissett was tasked with stepping into Luck’s big shoes and did an admiral job in Indy’s opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts came back from a 24-9 deficit before losing 30-24 in overtime. It might have been a morale victory, but that won’t show up in the standings.

Colts coach Frank Reich know the game against the Titans is an important one to get a leg up in what should be a tight divisional race.

“The team that wins this game, it’s going to be a big step, a big momentum maker for the team,” Reich said. “Winning the division is the first and foremost goal of most teams, so this goes a long way toward that goal.”

The Titans are three-point home favorites for the contest with a total of 43.5. Tennessee is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games against an opponent in the AFC South.