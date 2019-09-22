Dolphins vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Cowboys will look to keep rolling as they host the hapless Miami Dolphins as huge favorites on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Cowboys on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Miami and Dallas) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Cowboys on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Miami and Dallas). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Cowboys games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Cowboys on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Cowboys and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Dolphins vs Cowboys Preview

The Dallas Cowboys have won their last three meetings with the Miami Dolphins and a fourth looks in store as they are more than three-touchdowns favorites.

Miami is coming off of another beatdown, the latest a 43-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

“My message is always the same,” Dolphins first-year head coach Brian Flores said. “Come to work, get better, improve, learn from our mistakes. That’s kind of where my focus always is.”

The Dolphins firmly have their eyes on the future, with three first-round choices in 2020 and a massive amount of cap space. This week the team dealt former first-round pick defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers — the latest part of the purge in Miami.

“Whether it’s free agency or the draft, we’ve positioned ourselves where we think we can do anything and get whatever player we feel will help us,” Dolphins GM Chris Grier said. “We’ll be aggressive in free agency. We’re not going to sit back and not do anything. We’re going to be very proactive and try and get this turned quickly.”

The Cowboys are seeking a 3-0 start and beat NFC East rival Washington 31-21 last week.

The game also marks a special occasion for Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn, who is expected to season-debut this week against his former team. Quinn was suspended the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

“I don’t want overwork myself, overhype myself. It’s a football game,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. “As a team, we want to do one thing and that’s win. As a player and individual we’ve got individual game goals, but at the end of the day it just comes down to winning as a team.”

With some injuries on the defensive line, Quinn — a two-time Pro Bowler — is being welcomed back with open arms.

“He’s a really good player. He’s a very good pass rusher,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s demonstrated that throughout his career and he’s a really willing run defender. He’s been really active doing that again throughout his career. Sometimes those guys are viewed as, ‘Hey, I just get the quarterback and let the other guys do the dirty work,’ but he’s demonstrated that he’s willing to defend blocks, do a good job defending his gaps and going and making plays on the ball in the running game. So we’re excited to get him back in here.”

Odds Shark has the Cowboys listed as a 21.5-point favorite and the total set at 47.

